Masked men assault Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician in London

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation after former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician was injured in a robbery incident near Park Lane, London.

Dr Adnan Khan was allegedly assaulted with metal rods by two masked men, who snatched his wristwatch on Monday (9) night.

Khan was in London for attending to Sharif, who awaited a surgery in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident took place on Upper Brook Street near Park Lane.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK said: “Two attackers hit him with a metal bar and when he was on the floor he was kicked in the stomach and chest.”

The party alleged that the incident was politically motivated. “He was threatened previously, and evidence was passed on to police,” said a party spokesperson.

“Attackers took his watch, but did not take money or his mobile phone. We think the attack is politically motivated to disrupt recovery process of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health,” the spokesperson said.

The Sharif camp in Pakistan accused supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in London of plotting the attack.

Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in a corruption case in Pakistan, arrived in London last November for treatment, after the Lahore High Court had granted him bail and allowed him to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Reports said the three-time prime minister was suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease.

The Pakistan government, however, was seeking his return to the country, as Sharif’s team allegedly failed to submit regular medical reports.