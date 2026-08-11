Mark Zuckerberg's AI vision: 7 things to know about Meta's plan for ‘superintelligence’

Zuckerberg wants advanced AI to be widely available rather than controlled by a handful of companies.

Meta is pushing open-weight models while calling for faster AI development and less regulation.

His vision also covers jobs, privacy, cybersecurity, datacentres and the future of personal AI agents.

Mark Zuckerberg has offered one of his clearest explanations yet of where he thinks artificial intelligence is heading, setting out a 6,500-word vision that puts "superintelligence" at the centre of Meta's future.

Published alongside the launch of Meta's new Muse Glimmer AI model, the essay argues that increasingly powerful AI should not be controlled by a small group of companies, governments or experts. Instead, Zuckerberg wants the technology to be available to individuals and businesses on a much wider scale.

Here are the seven biggest takeaways from his argument.

1. Zuckerberg wants AI to belong to everyone

The central idea running through the essay is that superintelligence should be widely distributed.

Zuckerberg argues against a future where a small number of companies or institutions control the most capable AI systems. He believes open-weight models could create a "balance of power" by allowing more people, businesses and governments to access and adapt advanced technology.

That puts Meta on a different path from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, whose most powerful models remain proprietary.

Zuckerberg's argument is that giving people greater access to AI could allow them to use it according to their own needs and values rather than relying on a technology company's decisions about what an AI system should and should not do.

2. Meta wants to keep open AI at the centre of its strategy

The essay is also a defence of Meta's decision to release AI models with their weights available for others to use and develop.

Meta announced Muse Glimmer, a 30-billion-parameter model designed to run locally on consumer hardware, alongside the essay. Zuckerberg said the company would also release the weights of its larger Muse Spark 1.2 model.

The significance is bigger than one model launch.

Meta is effectively positioning open-weight AI as an alternative to the closed systems developed by some of its biggest rivals. Zuckerberg argues that keeping advanced AI concentrated inside a few companies could give those companies too much influence over the technology.

He also defended model distillation, in which a smaller AI model learns from the outputs of a larger one, and argued that US policy should reduce restrictions that make it harder for American companies to train open models.

3. He wants less regulation, not more

Zuckerberg's position on regulation is one of the more contentious parts of the essay.

He warned that excessive restrictions could slow the development of American AI while allowing Chinese companies to move faster. He argued that even delaying US model releases could weaken America's position in the global AI race.

At the same time, he did not argue for removing every safeguard.

On cybersecurity testing, Zuckerberg said companies should share intermediate training checkpoints and technical staff with government testers, although his essay offered limited detail on how that system would work.

His broader argument is that AI regulation should not become so restrictive that it prevents companies from developing and releasing new models quickly.

That debate is already playing out in Silicon Valley and Washington as governments try to balance AI safety with competition between the US and China.

4. Your AI assistant could become much more personal

Zuckerberg's vision goes well beyond chatbots answering questions.

He imagines everyone having a highly capable personal AI agent that understands their goals, interests and personal information and can assist them across different devices.

That could include smartphones, computers and Meta's smart glasses.

The idea is that AI would become less like a website or app that people visit and more like a persistent digital assistant that works around them.

Meta is also planning what Zuckerberg described as a fully private mode for personal AI agents, where even Meta would not be able to access or grant access to a user's information.

That could become an important selling point as AI systems are given access to increasingly personal data.

5. Zuckerberg expects AI to change jobs, but says new opportunities will emerge

The essay does not ignore the possibility that AI will replace some work.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that companies could become smaller as AI takes over certain tasks and that workers will have to adapt to technological change.

But he expects AI to create new economic opportunities as well.

His argument is that personal AI agents could help people learn new skills and adjust to changes in the labour market, making the transition easier.

It is a notably optimistic view of a problem that has become one of the biggest concerns surrounding AI. The essay does not provide a detailed roadmap for workers whose existing jobs disappear, but instead places emphasis on AI helping people adapt.

6. The AI boom needs a huge amount of infrastructure

Behind all this talk of personal AI and superintelligence sits a very physical problem: where will all the computing happen?

Zuckerberg called for faster development of AI infrastructure, particularly datacentres.

That is becoming increasingly controversial as technology companies build enormous facilities that require large amounts of electricity, water and land.

Meta plans to establish a fund to invest in communities around its datacentres. Zuckerberg pointed to Louisiana, where he said some teachers received $50,000 bonuses following increased tax revenues linked to the company's infrastructure investment.

The argument is essentially that the communities hosting AI infrastructure should also benefit economically from it.

But the growing datacentre footprint has already attracted opposition in parts of the US, making infrastructure one of the less straightforward parts of Zuckerberg's AI expansion plan.

7. Zuckerberg sees AI as a power struggle as much as a technology race

Perhaps the biggest message running through the essay is that Zuckerberg sees control over AI as a question of power.

He argues that superintelligence should not sit in the hands of a few technology companies or governments. But at the same time, he wants the US to maintain its lead over China in AI development and supports export controls on advanced AI chips aimed at slowing China's progress.

That creates an interesting tension in Meta's position.

Zuckerberg is arguing for AI to be more open and widely distributed, while also warning that the technology has national security implications and that the US cannot afford to fall behind China.

For Meta, the strategy is becoming clearer.

The company is betting on open-weight models, personal AI agents and huge investments in infrastructure, while Zuckerberg is making the case that the future of AI should be distributed rather than controlled by a handful of companies.

Whether that produces the more open AI world he describes, however, will depend on how Meta's models develop, how governments respond and how much control users ultimately have over the technology they are being encouraged to adopt.