Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria contracts Covid-19

By: Mohnish Singh







After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Manoj Bajpayee, Tara Sutaria is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Though the actress has not released any official statement so far, a leading publication reports that she has indeed contracted the virus.

Tara Sutaria, who began her Bollywood career with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), was last seen in Marjaavaan (2019). Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in principal roles, the romantic action film was a box-office success.

The actress recently wrapped up her much-awaited film Tadap, which is an official remake of superhit Telugu film RX 100 (2018). It marks the acting debut of action star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.







Recently, the makers dropped the first-look poster of the film, which received great response from the audience, making it clear that they are waiting for the upcoming romantic action-drama film with bated breath. Tadap, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria, is set for its theatrical release on September 24, 2021.

Apart from Tadap, Tara Sutaria also plays the female lead in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s next directorial Ek Villain Returns. The psychological thriller, produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, is a sequel to Ek Villain (2014) and also features Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on February 11, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.











