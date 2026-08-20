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Cllr Marilyn Ashton honoured by World Book of Records as Bob Blackman MP receives Siddhashram recognition

Public service celebrated in presence of 25 revered saints at historic Sant Sansad in Harrow

Cllr Marilyn Ashton honoured by World Book of Records as Bob Blackman MP receives Siddhashram recognition

Honouring Cllr Marilyn Ashton

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaAug 20, 2026

Cllr Marilyn Ashton was honoured by the World Book of Records in recognition of her 25 years of public service, while Padma Shri Bob Blackman CBE MP was recognised by International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK for his longstanding service to the community.

The honours were presented during the historic Sant Sansad at Harrow Leisure Centre, in the presence of more than 25 revered saints and spiritual leaders from India and around the world, as Siddhashram marked its Silver Jubilee — 25 years of Sanatan seva and community service in Britain.

Ashton, Deputy Leader of Harrow Council and Chair of the Planning Committee, received the special World Book of Records recognition for her quarter-century of dedicated public service.

Honouring Bob Blackman MPMahesh Liloriya

Blackman, Conservative MP for Harrow East, was honoured by Siddhashram for his longstanding contribution to public life and his strong parliamentary voice on issues concerning India, Hindus and the wider community.

Both addressed the Sant Sansad, which brought together saints, parliamentarians, civic representatives and community leaders under the themes of world peace, harmony, unity in diversity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The recognition formed part of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK’s 25th anniversary celebrations, led by H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji.

bob blackmansiddhashrammarilyn ashton honouredworld book of records marilyn ashton
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