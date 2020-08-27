Manushi Chhillar confirmed to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in YRF’s next?

According to reports, Yash Raj Films is planning to bankroll an out-and-out comic-caper under its banner and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2018) star Vicky Kaushal has been signed on to play the male lead in the yet to be titled project.

Now, news has it that YRF has finalized ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar to star alongside Kaushal in the film. For the uninitiated, Chhillar is making her silver screen debut with Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited historical drama Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the high-profile film features superstar Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The said comic-caper will mark her second collaboration with the leading production house.

Spilling some more beans on the forthcoming film, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Vicky and Manushi are definitely in this YRF comedy, or else why would they start following each other out of the blue? Their film is part of the much-anticipated YRF Project 50 celebrations and Aditya Chopra is looking to announce this film, along with YRF’s entire slate for 2021, on September 27th. Vicky has been spotted at YRF too because he has started his preparations for the film. Adi is very bullish about this project and he is punting on Vicky big time with this comedy. We hear Manushi too will start preparations for this film soon.”

Filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya, who last helmed Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan (2018), will reportedly call the shots for the untitled project. More details on the project are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal next stars in award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, which is a biopic based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh, best known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

