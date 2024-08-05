Sports

Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at Paris Games closing ceremony

Manu Bhaker celebrates winning the bronze medal along with Sarabjot Singh (not pictured) after the 10m air pistol mixed team event. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, will be India’s flag bearer at the Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday.

Manu secured India’s first medal at the ongoing Games by winning bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian markswoman to win an Olympic medal.

She then teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze.

“Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour,” an IOA official told PTI.

The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana had earlier expressed that it would be an honour to be India’s flag bearer.

“There are many in the contingent who are more deserving but it will be a real honour, if I am asked to,” Manu had told PTI.

The IOA has not yet named a male flag bearer but is expected to announce one soon.

In addition to Manu’s two medals, fellow shooter Swapnil Kushale won a bronze in the men’s 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen will compete for bronze on Monday, and the men’s hockey team has advanced to the semifinals, bringing them closer to a medal.

Nisha Dahiya will start India’s wrestling campaign today in the women’s 68kg event. Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his campaign on August 6.

(With inputs from PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 9 8 8 25
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
