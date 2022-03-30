Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 30, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Mansoor’s Secure English Language Test Journey

By: Eastern Eye

Mansoor, a Pakistani national was studying Accounting and Economics in Pakistan when he met his wife-to-be who was in the country visiting family. They were married and settled into family life together.

Mansoor and his family always wanted to move to the UK together and in 2016 decided the time was right to take their young family and do so, with Mansoor setting up a takeaway business just outside of Bradford once they had arrived and settled.

As he began his new life, Mansoor always knew that he would eventually like to take the formal steps of applying for British Citizenship so he could settle properly into his new life in the UK.

Mansoor

With many family and friends having previously taken different levels of the Graded Examination in Spoken English (GESE) with Trinity SELT, Mansoor had been recommended that he too should use Trinity for his Secure English Language Test (SELT).

He too now recommends Trinity SELT to anyone he knows who needs to take a SELT exam as part of their UK visa journey proclaiming:

Everybody at Trinity SELT was so helpful and supportive. During the test, the examiner was very friendly, and I felt relaxed during the exam because of this. It really helped me not to be nervous and I was able to do my best and I passed first time!”.

Looking to settle in the UK?

For over 10 years, Trinity has been a Home Office regulated and approved supplier of Secure English Language Tests (SELT), with thousands of candidates taking their SELT test with us as part of their UK visa journey.

CITIZENSHIP, SETTLEMENT AND PARENT/PARTNER VISA APPLICATIONS (A1-B1)

GESE: Graded Examinations in Spoken English

  • A speaking and listening in English test available at levels A1, A2 and B1
  • Tests available seven days a week at centres UK wide
  • Provisional result received by 9am the next day and certificates sent within seven days

Book your test today at trinitySELT.co.uk 

