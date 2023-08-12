Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce ‘Bhaiyaaji’

The film will go on floors in mid-September, with a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to headline the action-drama feature Bhaiyaaji and will also serve as a producer on the project.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between the actor, director Apoorv Singh Karki, and producer Vinod Bhanushali after their critically-acclaimed film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which had a digital release in May.

Bhaiyaaji will explore emotions like standing for your family and vengeance for the wrongs done towards your own, the makers said in a press note.

The script is penned by Deepak Kingrani and will bring back the “dialogue-baazi of ’70s and ’80s Hindi Cinema”.

Bajpayee said he is excited to step into the “intense” world of Bhaiyaaji. “I am thrilled to step into the world of ‘Bhaiyaaji’. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that ‘Bhaiyaaji’ is, (it) made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki, who directed ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team,” the 54-year-old actor said in a statement.

Karki said he is looking forward to beginning work on Bhaiyaaji, which is completely different from his last release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

“With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength and emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema, and ‘Bhaiyaaji’ was the apt film,” the director said.

The film will go on floors in mid-September, with a 45-day shooting schedule across Uttar Pradesh.

Bhanushali praised Bajpayee and said working with him is a delight.

“Working with Manoj ji again was an easy decision. Seeing his dedication towards the art and his active contribution to the development of the film makes him not just a director’s, actor but also a producer’s, actor,” he said.

Bhaiyaaji will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘I dedicate this award to Reema Kagti’: Vijay Varma on winning Best Actor at IFFM
Entertainment
Esha Deol gives shout-out to half-brother Sunny Deol over ‘Gadar 2’
Entertainment
‘Dream Girl 2’ a frontbencher, massy film: Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
‘Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF’: Bhumi Pednekar
Entertainment
Rani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’
Entertainment
‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Thank You For Coming’ part of TIFF 2023 line-up
Entertainment
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ to release on October 27
Entertainment
‘Hope I can make you proud as Don’: Ranveer pens heartfelt note for…
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt opens up about her British citizenship
Entertainment
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude as ‘Karma’ clocks 37 years
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh confirmed as new Don for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’
Entertainment
‘There is nothing sceptical in ‘OMG 2’: Yami Gautam
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW