Manoj Bajpayee likely to resume filming Despatch in June

By: Mohnish Singh







The makers of the upcoming Hindi film Dispatch had to halt the shoot recently after lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Kanu Behl tested positive for the coronavirus. Ever since the diagnosis, Bajpayee and Behl have been in self-quarantine at their respective homes.

The latest we hear that the two are recovering well and with that, the team has started working on a new schedule to resume production. If all goes well, Dispatch will resume shooting in June and then the production might shift to London for the next schedule.

“Kanu Behl and Manoj Bajpayee are fine now and recovering well. They will resume shooting for the film in June in Mumbai, and then later shoot in London,” a source in the know tells a publication.







The source goes on to add that filming in the UK will completely depend on the coronavirus situation at that point in time in the country. “However, filming in the UK will completely depend on the Covid situation at that point in time in the country. Meanwhile, Manoj will be working on another project in Uttarakhand,” concludes the source.

Dispatch, which went on shooting floors on February 7, is an investigative thriller set in the world of crime journalism. Manoj Bajpayee, who recently won his third National Film Award, plays the character of a man who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, Despatch also stars Shahana Goswami in an important role. The film will be a direct-to-digital release but the makers are yet to zero in on any streaming platform for its premiere.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





