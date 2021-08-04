Manoj Bajpayee: As an actor, I am invested in how deep I can get while performing a role

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been in the industry for more than 25 years. He has given some fantastic performances in movies like Satya, Kaun, Shool, Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Naam Shabana, Satyameva Jayate, Bhonsle, and others.

Even in the digital world, the actor has made a mark with the web series The Family Man, and movies like Silence… Can You Hear It and Ray. Bajpayee feels that his popularity in the webspace has made a section of the audience rediscover his talent.

While talking to PTI, the actor said, “Now, 13-year-old children are celebrating my performances, so that’s the new audience I have been able to reach out to. The audience base has expanded, thanks to OTT (over-the-top) platforms. The successes I have seen on OTT, from The Family Man, Ray, Silence, these projects have been watched by people across the world.”

“They are going back, trying to dig up all the work I have done. From Satya, Shool, Kaun, Zubeida to even Gali Guleiyan, Aligarh and Bhonsle. It’s exciting,” he added.

Bajpayee is now gearing up for the release of Dial 100 which will premiere on Zee5 on 6th August 2021. While talking about the movie, he said the movie is not restricted to being a thriller.”It also explores the emotional side of a father. He can’t call himself a successful husband or a father. But on this one night, his role as a father and a husband is completely questioned. He has to prove himself all over again. He has just a few hours to do that,” the actor added.

The actor says that he approaches all his characters with sincerity. He said, “When you are working, don’t try to finish your shot. You should try to improve yourself, find new ways of doing things to project your character, which others may not notice, but you do it for yourself, to better your craft. As an actor, I am invested in how deep I can get while performing a role or understanding the character. It is far more important than my character being celebrated.”

Bajpayee reveals that his career choices are guided by an unflinching belief in his gut. He said, “I have always believed I am here to listen to my heart. My conviction in myself was stronger than what people were expecting me to do. I was ready to sit at home but not succumb to somebody else’s vision about me. In that process, you offend some people who feel bad that you chose not to be a part of their projects, but as long as you are convinced about what you want to do, there’s nothing like it.”

Satya proved to be a turning point in Bajpayee’s career and he recalls how he was flooded with advice on how he should take his career forward. The actor said, “People told me after Satya to do whatever films I was getting. I was told being busy is something extremely important in this industry. I am so glad I didn’t take the advice because that helped me remain not only grounded and real but also reinvent myself. It helped me to not succumb to those choices, make money, and vanish in five years.”