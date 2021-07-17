Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 17, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
Entertainment

Manish Malhotra set to make directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ period drama

Manish Malhotra (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has designed for almost all the leading actors and actresses of Bollywood ever since beginning his career, is set to kick off a new professional journey. He is gearing up to make his directorial debut with a film that Karan Johar will produce under his banner, Dharma Productions.

Though nothing much is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, a source told an Indian publication that it is an intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition.

“The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly,” said the source.

Another source shared, “It is a solid script, one of the finest Dharma Productions has worked on, and everybody is very excited.”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a congratulatory message for the designer and also remembered her late mother and iconic actress Sridevi. In the picture shared by the Dhadak (2018) actress, Sridevi is seen holding an elated Malhotra in her arms as she gave him a peck on his cheek.

“Congratulations Manish Malhotra on this new journey. Can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special,” wrote the actress.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

