  • Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Entertainment

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-2 to release worldwide in April 2023

Ponniyin Selvan-I released worldwide in September in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Mani Ratnam (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film franchise “Ponniyin Selvan” is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28, 2023, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The historical-drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Madras Talkies, one of the banners behind the film, shared the release date on its official Twitter page.

“Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” read the tweet.

The makers also gave a sneak peek into the much-anticipated sequel.

Also backed by Lyca Productions, the “Ponniyin Selvan” series boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

Ratnam has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film’s music will be scored by Ratnam’s frequent collaborator AR Rahman.

“Ponniyin Selvan-I” released worldwide in September in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

