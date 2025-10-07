Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: Horror in Manchester and a glimmer of hope as communities respond together

Responses to Manchester show why expressions of empathy still matter – not only symbolically, but also in practice.

Comment: Horror in Manchester and a glimmer of hope as communities respond together

Mourners gather for the funeral of Adrian Daulby, who was shot when police responded to an attack on Yom Kippur outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, in what police have declared a terrorist incident, at the Agecroft Jewish Cemetery in Pendlebury, Salford, Britain, October 6, 2025.

Reuters
Sunder Katwala
By Sunder KatwalaOct 07, 2025
Sunder Katwala
See Full Bio

MURDER at the synagogue made last Thursday (2) a dark day in British history. Yom Kippur, the holy day of atonement, sees soul-searching Jews cut themselves off from electronic communication for many hours. Some, guarding other synagogues, heard of the Manchester attack from police officers rushing to check on their safety. Others from whispers reverberating around the congregation. Some only found out in the evening, turning on mobile phones or car radios after the ceremonies were over.

“There was an air of inevitability about it,” Rabbi David Mason told me. He was among many Jewish voices to describe this trauma as shocking, yet not surprising. No Jewish person has been killed for being Jewish in this country for over half a century. That victims Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Dauby died seeking to protect others exemplifies the enormous everyday efforts on community security in recent decades. There had been a grim, rising expectation, over the last two years of simmering antisemitism, that such a day might come. David Mason told me he fears a ‘double tragedy’ if the response was to disrupt efforts to build cohesion across communities, rather than galvanising them.

Manchester is the centre of British Jewish life beyond London. The magnificent restoration of the 1798 synagogue which today houses the Manchester Jewish Museum testifies to deep Jewish roots in the city. But as the heavens opened over north Manchester during last Friday’s (3) vigil, there was a fractious cocktail of grief, solidarity and raw anger. Deputy prime minister David Lammy was heckled over Palestine and protest marches. Yet my colleague Avaes Mohammad, attending from nearby Blackburn, told me too how local Muslims were warmly thanked in person by local Jewish residents for being there.

The divisive provocation of an Israeli government invitation to Tommy Robinson was the last thing that Jewish civic leaders needed during such a moment of pain. So, I was impressed with the robust clarity of the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies in reiterating why Robinson is a dangerous thug who will never be trusted by most British Jews. Israel’s minister for antisemitism and diaspora relations declared that the Board of Deputies had been captured by pro-Palestinian forces of wokeness; a reply that shows why he is ‘minister for the diaspora in name only’ to anyone who knows Britain at all.

For progressive voices, calling out the far right is the easy part. The response from Jewish civic leaders reinforced the crucial boundary between challenging Islamist extremism and Robinson’s attempt to recruit Jews into sweeping anti-Muslim prejudice. It could be reciprocated best by challenging Islamist hatred as strongly as the racist far right.

British Muslim civic leaders understand that challenge. The arson attack on an East Sussex mosque is just one example of how Muslims often suffer most when Islamists convey, through words or deeds, a narrative of extremism and incompatibility. The result is so often more fear, more prejudice and more threat to the status of Muslims as equal citizens of our country.

The lines between politics, protest and prejudice are sharply contested. Many in politics offer wildly inconsistent principles on different issues. A government review, of how police set conditions to ensure the line between democratic protest and intimidation, should be used to demonstrate consistency – whether the issue is Palestine, India and Pakistan, or asylum seekers in hotels.

It is antisemitic to hold British Jews responsible for the Israeli government – in mere words or murderous deeds. Rationally, by the same token, challenges to Israeli government policy and support for a Palestinian state are distinct from antisemitism, unless made in antisemitic terms. But the emotional landscape can be more complicated. A new study from the Institute of Jewish Public Research (JPR) illuminates a lonely two years for British Jews. The pervasive experience of casual antisemitism unifies the Jewish community – but Israeli action in Gaza is a source of pain and division. JPR finds that a majority of British Jews now say that Israel’s military excesses in Gaza offend their Jewish values, yet that they also feel closer emotionally to Israel since the Hamas atrocity. Many British Jews now feel closer to Jewish friends – and try to avoid talking politics or about Israel with others.

Our age has seen a concerted effort to delegitimise expressions of solidarity as mere ‘virtue signalling’, in order to deepen political polarisation, at best, or at worst to socialise violence. Thousands of lives were lost in Northern Ireland in living memory as men of violence claimed to defend one community against another. Before Manchester, there was only one murder at a place of worship in Britain this century: the far-right inspired murder at Finsbury Park Mosque in 2017. Americans seem desensitised to violence in churches and schools. We must never emulate that here.

Responses to Manchester show why expressions of empathy still matter – not only symbolically, but also in practice. Far from being an evasion, empathy can provide the foundation for the deeper work needed to address the roots of hatred. That is a task we must do together.

Sunder Katwala is the director of thinktank British Future and the author of the book How to Be a Patriot: The must-read book on British national identity and immigration.

antisemitismbritish muslimtommy robinsonmanchester synagogue attack

Related News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit
News

Quantum research strengthens UK–India ties ahead of Starmer's Mumbai visit

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack
News

Police suspect 'radical Islam link' to Manchester synagogue attack

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test
Featured

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

Trump-Charles
Column

Hypocrisy at the top: Epstein ties sink some but leave Trump untouched

More For You

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick, takes part in a TV interview on day three of the Conservative Party conference on October 7, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jenrick says he has no regrets over comments on Handsworth integration

Highlights:

  • Robert Jenrick stands by remarks calling Handsworth “one of the worst-integrated places”
  • Kemi Badenoch says Jenrick may have been “making an observation”
  • Local MP Ayoub Khan and former mayor Andy Street strongly criticise remarks

SHADOW JUSTICE SECRETARY Robert Jenrick has defended his comments describing Birmingham’s Handsworth area as “one of the worst-integrated places” he had ever been to.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer

Starmer said regular pro-Palestinian protests had been used by some as a "despicable excuse to attack British Jews for something over which they have absolutely no responsibility". (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer condemns pro-Palestinian protests on Oct 7 anniversary

Highlights:

  • Starmer urges students not to join pro-Palestinian protests planned for Tuesday.
  • Jewish Bloc for Palestine accuses government of “weaponising fear and grief”.
  • Manchester synagogue attack left two people dead on Thursday.
  • Protests and vigils planned across multiple UK cities.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has called on students not to take part in pro-Palestinian protests planned on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, saying they were disrespectful.

Keep ReadingShow less
​Sussex Police

Sussex Police released images of two masked men dressed in dark clothing and appealed to the public for help in identifying them.

Sussex Police

Sussex Police launch hate crime probe after mosque set ablaze

Highlights:

  • Mosque in Peacehaven targeted in suspected arson attack
  • Sussex Police treating the case as hate crime with intent to endanger life
  • Incident follows deadly assault at Manchester synagogue
  • Leaders call for unity and rejection of hate

POLICE in southern England are investigating a suspected arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven as a hate crime, days after a fatal attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs Pakistan

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana shared five wickets, while Kranti Goud took three wickets and was named player of the match.

Getty Images

Women's World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs after controversy

Highlights:

  • India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo
  • Players from both teams refused to shake hands after the match
  • Confusion at the toss and a disputed run-out dismissal added to controversy
  • India moved to the top of the Women’s World Cup table

INDIA defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in a Women's World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, but the game ended amid controversy after players from both sides refused to shake hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer and Modi
Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer to visit India on October 8-9 for talks with PM Modi

Highlights:

  • Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9 for first official trip as prime minister.
  • Starmer and Modi to review India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and roadmap ‘Vision 2035’.
  • Leaders to discuss trade, technology, defence, climate, and economic cooperation under CETA.
  • Visit follows Modi’s July 2025 UK trip where India and UK signed free trade agreement.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will make his first official visit to India on October 8-9 at the invitation of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us