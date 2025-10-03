Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Manchester synagogue victims named after Yom Kippur attack

Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries after a man drove a car into people before stabbing them outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning, as worshippers gathered for Yom Kippur.

Manchester synagogue

Members of a forensic team work at the scene outside the Manchester synagogue after the attack. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Police name victims as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66
  • Attacker Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, shot dead by police within minutes
  • Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries
  • Prime minister Keir Starmer chairs emergency meeting, vows stronger security

POLICE have named the two men killed in the attack on a synagogue in Manchester as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz.

Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries after a man drove a car into people before stabbing them outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on Thursday morning, as worshippers gathered for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Police confirmed the attacker, who was shot dead at the scene within minutes, was 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three other people – two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s – were arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

GMP chief constable Stephen Watson said: "Two members of our Jewish community have sadly died." He added that officers shot dead the attacker within seven minutes of the first emergency call. "The driver of the car was seen then to attack people with a knife" while wearing a vest that appeared to be an explosive device, but police later confirmed it was not functional.

A witness told BBC Radio he saw police shooting a man after a car crash. "They give him a couple of warnings, he didn't listen until they opened fire," the witness said. Police praised the swift action of people who reported the attack, saying it prevented the suspect from entering the synagogue.

Aryeh Ehrentreu, 56, who was praying in a nearby synagogue, said: "Then the security asked us to close all our doors in the synagogue, so we knew the attack took place." He called the incident "extremely worrying."

A neighbour of Al-Shamie told the BBC: "To have somebody like that living on my estate, it's scary."

Prime minister Keir Starmer left a European summit in Denmark early to chair an emergency response meeting in London. He later addressed the Jewish community in a televised statement, saying: "I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve." He added: "We must be clear it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again."

UK’s Chief Rabbi said the attack was the "tragic result" of an "unrelenting wave of Jew hatred". King Charles III and Queen Camilla said they were "deeply shocked and saddened".

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "barbaric attack", adding: "Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK." Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar accused UK authorities of failing to curb "rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement".

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Houses of worship are sacred places where people can go to find peace. Targeting a synagogue on Yom Kippur is particularly heinous."

Manchester is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the UK, with more than 28,000 people recorded in 2021, according to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

The city has previously witnessed deadly terror attacks, including in 2017 when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

(With inputs from agencies)

antisemitismmanchestersynagogue attackterrorismyom kippur

Related News

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'
News

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'

Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?
News

Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?

Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events
News

Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events

Sarah Mullally
News

Sarah Mullally named first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

More For You

Lord Tariq Ahmad

Lord Tariq Ahmad speaks at the event in London last Thursday (25)

Lord Ahmad hails British Asians as ‘dreamers, doers and dealmakers’

FORMER Conservative minister Lord Tariq Ahmad praised Asian property developers for building not just brick-and-mortar homes, but also “communities and futures”, while paying tribute to generations of migrants who built the UK’s economy.

Lord Ahmad most recently served as minister for south Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth from September 2022 until July 2024 and previously held roles in Tory governments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer defended a multicultural Britain and committed to raising living standards and putting money in the pockets of voters.

Reuters

Starmer rejects divisive rhetoric amid support for Reform

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said the government was taking its first steps along the path to “renew Britain” as he called for supporters to join forces to “fight for the soul of our country” at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday (30)

Amid rising support for Reform UK, Starmer criticised its leader Nigel Farage of being only interested in fomenting division and called on voters to be patient.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns

Muslim worshippers are seen in Burgess Park during the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, on March 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns

REPORTS of anti-Muslim hate have risen sharply in the UK over the summer, with mosques targeted and individuals abused on the streets, new figures from a charity revealed last week.

Tell MAMA, which monitors anti-Muslim incidents, said last Friday (26) it recorded 913 cases between June and September this year. Seventeen mosques and Islamic institutions were also targeted in attacks that, the charity warned, spread fear across communities who use them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tributes mark Gandhi birth anniversary in London

India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square (Photo: X/@HCI_India)

Tributes mark Gandhi birth anniversary in London

A VANDALISED plinth of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London was restored in time for the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom icon on Thursday (2).

India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the mayor of Camden Council were joined at Tavistock Square by community leaders s tributes were paid on Gandhi’s birthday, which is marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Met misconduct
Metropolitan Police
Getty Images

Starmer calls for crackdown on Met misconduct following BBC expose

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Thursday (2) called for a "robust" response by the head of London's under-fire Metropolitan Police after a BBC undercover report showed officers using excessive force and making racist and misogynistic comments.

The expose is the latest embarrassment for the Met which had pledged to clean up its act after a string of shocking scandals.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us