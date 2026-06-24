TV Festival to leave Edinburgh after 50 years for new home in Manchester

Highlights

The TV Festival will move from Edinburgh to Manchester from 2027

Organisers cited affordability, accessibility and sustainability as key reasons

Edinburgh will host the event for the final time this August

Manchester's St John's creative district will become the festival's new home

The event has been staged in the Scottish capital since 1976

One of the television industry's most influential annual gatherings is preparing to leave Edinburgh after nearly five decades, with organisers saying affordability concerns played a major role in the decision.

The TV Festival will relocate to Manchester from 2027, ending a 50-year association with the Scottish capital. The move follows a review process that examined how the event could remain accessible to delegates while responding to wider pressures across the television industry.

Organisers said Manchester offered the strongest platform for the festival's future, combining creative ambition with practical advantages that would help reduce costs for attendees.

Affordability at the heart of the move

The TV Foundation, which has run the festival since 1976, said increasing challenges around affordability, accessibility and sustainability influenced the decision to relocate.

Chief executive Campbell Glennie said the move would allow organisers to significantly lower the costs associated with attending the festival, including delegate passes.

He added that Manchester's proposal balanced creative opportunities with practical considerations, helping ensure the event remains accessible to a broad range of industry professionals.

Manchester's growing role in television

The festival's new home will be St John's, Manchester's newest creative district.

Organisers said the city reflects the growing ambitions of the UK television sector while offering the infrastructure, connectivity and cultural identity needed for an event of its scale.

The decision followed an extensive consultation and competitive bidding process launched last year.

Before the move takes place, the TV Festival will return to Edinburgh one last time from 25 to 28 August.

Since its launch in 1976, the event has become a key fixture in the television calendar, hosting debates, keynote speeches and masterclasses featuring some of the industry's most prominent figures.

Recent editions have welcomed guests including Graham Norton, Michael Sheen and Tina Fey.

A farewell to a long-standing home

While announcing the relocation, organisers acknowledged Edinburgh's contribution to the festival's success over the past 50 years.

The TV Foundation said the city and its cultural heritage would remain an important part of the festival's identity, describing Edinburgh as central to its history and development.

Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher said the city was disappointed to lose the event but proud of the role it had played in hosting the festival for half a century.

She added that Edinburgh would continue supporting the screen sector and wider creative industries, maintaining its reputation as a city that celebrates creativity and cultural events.

The move marks a significant moment for both cities. For Edinburgh, it closes a chapter that began in 1976. For Manchester, it strengthens the city's growing position as a centre for television and creative industries.

For organisers, however, the decision was ultimately shaped by a desire to make the festival more affordable and accessible, while ensuring it can continue to grow in the years ahead.