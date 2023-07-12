‘Man Like Mobeen’ review: Season four strikes gold within prison

The measured direction and great performances of the series elevate the strong material even higher

MAN LIKE MOBEEN

By: Asjad Nazir

HIT comedy series Man Like Mobeen has been a revelation since it premiered and offered audiences something genuinely new, but it perhaps took a wrong turn at the end of season three, with a much-loved character getting killed and two of the main protagonists being jailed.

In many ways that overly dramatic end snatched away the essence of this superb sitcom.

The good writing of this sparkling gem of British television is such that season four has successfully added a different dimension and carried on the comedy.

Mobeen and his best friend Nate are coming towards the end of their prison sentence but keeping out of danger for a short time is not that easy. By helping prisoners stay out of trouble Mobeen has got on the wrong side of a feared inmate. Then officer Harper drags him into more drama by showing him a way to take revenge on the man responsible for his friend’s death. There is also a female prison doctor he gets close to and some unexpected situations, including an eye-watering injury.

Man Like Mobeen manages to mine comedy gold from within prison walls, with funny jokes, great surprises, wellrounded characters, and hilarious oneliners. The measured direction and great performances elevate the strong material even higher. Guz Khan is brilliant in the title role and demonstrates why he has been such a red-hot talent in recent years. Mark Silcox is once again magnificent as uncle Shady and owns every scene he is in. Like the previous season, some may not like how series four ends. Not having more episodes in that unique setting with such brilliant characters was a major missed opportunity. That doesn’t take away from Man Like Mobeen now delivering four solid laughter filled seasons. Bring on series five, hopefully with more episodes.

Starring: Guz Khan, Tolu Ogunmefun, Dúaa Karim, Perry Fitzpatrick

Director: Lynn Roberts