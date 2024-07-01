  • Monday, July 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Man falls off a pole while celebrating India’s cricket win

Huge crowds who had gathered near Queensbury Circle in London to celebrate India’s T20 world cricket championship victory watched in horror as he fell

London Ambulance Service was called in after a man fell off a pole while celebrating India’s T20 world championship victory at Queensbury Circle in London on Saturday. (picture for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

THE CELEBRATION of India’s T20 world championship victory at Queensbury Circle in London on June 29 turned tragic when a man plunged from a towering pole he was trying to climb.

The footage shared on various social media platforms showed the incident happened around 7:30 pm. Huge crowds who had gathered to celebrate watched in horror as he fell.

The man was trying to tie a flag to the pole near Queensbury tube station when the incident happened, some witnesses told The Sun.

He reportedly lost his grip and fell from a height of over 20 feet.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:36 pm on Saturday 29 June to reports of an incident on Queensbury Station Parade.”

Multiple resources, including ambulance crews, paramedics, and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority, the Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

India won a closely-fought match against South Africa in T20 World Cup cricket final in Barbados.

Related Stories

News
India enacts new criminal laws, ending British-era legislation
News
Eastern Eye to host election debate featuring senior political leaders
News
US firm partners with India for human spaceflight programme
UK
Farage: Reform UK doing better than expected
News
Tata Steel workers suspend strike action
News
A car battery that can be charged in five minutes
News
Priest sued for £8m for sexual assault and swindling of disciples
News
Conservatives struggle to raise funds: Report
News
UK house prices edged up in June: Report
News
Labour for closer EU ties, but wary of Brexit wounds
UK
Six sentenced for using stolen ID to evade motoring fines
UK
Law Society hosts Indian Bar Council in London

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
man-falls-off-pole
Man falls off a pole while celebrating India’s cricket win
India's criminal laws
India enacts new criminal laws, ending British-era legislation
Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan drops debut single for charity
‘Scarred but not scared’: Hina Khan shares note amid breast…
Eastern Eye to host election debate featuring senior political leaders
US firm partners with India for human spaceflight programme