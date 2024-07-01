Man falls off a pole while celebrating India’s cricket win

Huge crowds who had gathered near Queensbury Circle in London to celebrate India’s T20 world cricket championship victory watched in horror as he fell

By: Shajil Kumar

THE CELEBRATION of India’s T20 world championship victory at Queensbury Circle in London on June 29 turned tragic when a man plunged from a towering pole he was trying to climb.

The footage shared on various social media platforms showed the incident happened around 7:30 pm. Huge crowds who had gathered to celebrate watched in horror as he fell.

The man was trying to tie a flag to the pole near Queensbury tube station when the incident happened, some witnesses told The Sun.

He reportedly lost his grip and fell from a height of over 20 feet.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:36 pm on Saturday 29 June to reports of an incident on Queensbury Station Parade.”

Multiple resources, including ambulance crews, paramedics, and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority, the Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

India won a closely-fought match against South Africa in T20 World Cup cricket final in Barbados.