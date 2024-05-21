Man City secure historic fourth Premier League title in a row

Man City now stand alone as the only English team to have won four straight top-flight titles. (Photo; Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Manchester City made history on Sunday, defeating West Ham 3-1 to secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title, and ending Arsenal’s hopes. Jurgen Klopp also marked an emotional exit from Liverpool.

Phil Foden scored two early goals at Etihad, including one just 79 seconds into the match, setting the stage for City’s victory.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus scored with an overhead kick, giving Arsenal renewed hope, but Rodri’s goal just before the hour mark sealed the title for City.

Arsenal, without a Premier League title since 2004, won 2-1 against Everton but finished second, two points behind City’s 91.

City’s unbeaten streak since early December included 19 wins and four draws. They have now won six titles in seven seasons and are the only English team to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

“When I moved here, if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say ‘You’re insane — no way’,” said City manager Pep Guardiola. “All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period. We are part of that.”

Despite their success, City faces 115 Premier League charges for alleged financial irregularities, brought early last year.

On the Premier League’s final day, Luton’s relegation was confirmed with a 4-2 home loss to Fulham. They join Burnley and Sheffield United in the Championship next season.

Tottenham beat Sheffield United 3-0, securing fifth place and a Europa League spot, while Chelsea finished sixth with a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Newcastle’s 4-2 victory at Brentford resulted in Manchester United finishing eighth, their lowest since 1990.

Manchester United, who won 2-0 against Brighton in Roberto De Zerbi’s final game, will compete in the FA Cup final against City. A loss would mean no European football next season for United.

Foden’s contribution

Foden, 23, scored 27 goals and made 11 assists in all competitions this season. On Sunday, he opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area in the second minute, followed by a goal in the 18th minute assisted by Jeremy Doku.

Arsenal briefly revived their title hopes when Takehiro Tomiyasu equalised against Everton and Kudus scored for West Ham. However, Rodri’s goal in the 59th minute ensured City’s win, making Kai Havertz’s late winner for Arsenal irrelevant.

Arteta addressed the fans after the match, encouraging them to expect more. “All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do,” he said. “All the credit has to go to the players and the staff. Don’t be satisfied. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it.”

Klopp ended his Liverpool tenure with a 2-0 win against Wolves. The match was a tribute to Klopp, who transformed the club since his arrival in 2015. “It doesn’t feel like an end,” Klopp told the crowd. “It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. We have this wonderful stadium, training centre and you — the superpower of world football. Wow.”

(AFP)