  Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Maher Maaroufe charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani

Sabita Thanwani (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A man with no fixed address has been charged with the murder of teenager Sabita Thanwani, the Metropolitan police said. 

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been charged with Thanwani’s murder and also assaulting an emergency worker.

Thanwani was found dead at student accommodation in London on Saturday (19). She was studying psychology at City University.

According to the Met Police, Maaroufe is a Tunisian national and is not a student. He appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Tuesday (22).

Maaroufe spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he had no fixed address.

Also Read | Family pays tribute to Sabita Thanwani

Magistrate Greville Waterman remanded him into custody until 24 March, when he is due at the Old Bailey.

Maaroufe was asked by the magistrate if he understood the proceedings. He shook his head, according to reports.

Mohammed Zeb, defending, told the court he would explain it to his client after they left the courtroom and that at future hearings “there should be an interpreter for the Tunisian Arabic dialect”.

Police officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street in central London in the evening and Thanwani was found suffering serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination carried out at the Whittington hospital, north London, on Monday (21) gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.

Thanwani’s family paid tribute to her on Monday, adding they pray that “there will come a day when girls and women are safe”.

