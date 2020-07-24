Man charged with attempted murder of hospital staff

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a member of hospital staff “several” times on Sunday (19).

Joseph George, 56, was reportedly knifed on the 11th floor gynaecology ward of the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by suspect Connolly Mellon.

Mellon, 30, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday (20) in connection with the attack. The defendant entered no plea to the attempted murder charge and a second charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

According to witnesses, George was grabbed by the knifeman and was told to open a cabinet containing medicine. When George, a member of the hospital’s catering team, was unable to open the cabinet, he was stabbed. The suspect subsequently fled the scene.

Sussex police have confirmed the injuries are not life-threatening and he was discharged from the Royal Sussex hospital on Sunday evening.

In court, prosecutor Martina Sherlock said Joseph had suffered five stab wounds, causing injuries to his arm, lip, throat and torso.

Chairwoman of the magistrates Patricia Brockman remanded Mellon in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 17.

She told the defendant: “These matters will now go to the Crown Court at Lewes on 17th August. Until then you will be remanded in custody.”

The hospital is now operating normally.