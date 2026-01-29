Skip to content
Police arrest man over theft of artefacts from Bristol Museum

More than 600 items taken from British Empire collection

artefacts stolen

Police have released an image of four men they want to speak to after artefacts were stolen

Photo: Avon and Somerset Police
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 29, 2026
A 41-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of artefacts from a museum in south-west England, including several items linked to India.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man was arrested on Thursday (29) on suspicion of handling stolen goods. The arrest follows the theft of more than 600 “high value” items from the Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection in September last year.

The police force said the arrest came after it released CCTV images last month showing four white male suspects as part of an appeal for information.

In a statement issued this week, Avon and Somerset Police said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of museum artefacts in Bristol. He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and was released under investigation.”

The statement added: “As part of our investigation, we are continuing to identify four people we wish to speak with in connection with a high-value burglary from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol on September 25.

“We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to.”

The stolen collection documents links between Britain and countries that were part of the British Empire from the late 19th century onwards. Items taken include an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer.

Detective constable Dan Burgan, speaking during last month’s appeal, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city. These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.”

According to the Bristol Museum website, the British Empire and Commonwealth collection includes household items, souvenirs, photographs and documents belonging to British people who lived and worked in the colonies. The collection aims to help visitors understand how the British Empire operated and the lives of those involved.

(PTI)

