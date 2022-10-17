Website Logo
  • Monday, October 17, 2022
Man, accused of stabbing 2 police officers, appears in court

The officers, a male and female, were carrying out their routine duties when Mohammed Rahman, 24, attacked them.

Police officers stand on duty by a cordon on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London, following the stabbing of two police officers, on September 16, 2022. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A man appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday (14) on charges of stabbing two police officers in central London in September.

The officers were carrying out their routine duties when the man attacked them. The incident happened in Leicester Square on September 16.

The 24-year-old accused, Mohammed Rahman of Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill, allegedly stabbed the male officer in the neck and the female in her arm.

The duo, who are attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit assigned with the task of policing Westminster, were receiving treatment in hospital.

The man, charged with attempted murder (of the male cop) and grievous bodily harm (of the female officer) with intent, did not enter a plea, the BBC reported.

Rahman is also accused of assault, robbery, possessing a knife, and threatening three other cops. He was remanded in custody.

Last month, he appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

A further hearing was set for December.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

