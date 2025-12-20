Skip to content
Mallika Sherawat attends Donald Trump White House Christmas dinner in rare Bollywood appearance

Fans question her invitation after she shares Instagram pictures and video from Washington.

Mallika Sherawat poses outside the White House in a pink ombre dress

Instagram/mallikasherawat
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 20, 2025
Highlights:

  • Mallika Sherawat shares pictures from the White House Christmas dinner
  • Donald Trump hosted the event with a limited guest list
  • Fans praised her look but asked how she received the invitation
  • The actor was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Mallika Sherawat has posted new images from Washington showing her attending a White House Christmas dinner hosted by Donald Trump. The pictures, shared on Instagram, show the 49-year-old actor dressed in a pink ombre slip dress and a fur jacket. Trump is seen addressing guests. Sherawat called the invitation “surreal”, which set the tone for how her night felt to her followers and to curious readers. The presence of Mallika Sherawat at an official Christmas event became the talking point, with questions landing under her post about the guest list and how she received an invite.

Why Mallika Sherawat is talking about a White House Christmas dinner

Mallika Sherawat posted the images on Friday and gave a short caption about how she felt “grateful”. Her posts included stills near the entrance and outside the building. She also uploaded a clip of Trump speaking at the dinner.

Her dress drew attention before anything else. A satin slip dress, small handbag, and a fur jacket resting over her shoulders. The tone online was a mix of praise and curiosity. Some asked how she reached that room. One user wrote a straight question: how did she get invited. No answer from Sherawat yet on that point.

She has attended US-based events in the past. She has lived between India and Los Angeles for several years and has links to industry and diplomatic circles. Meetings with former president Barack Obama in California more than a decade ago were noted on her social media platforms at the time.


What Mallika Sherawat said about being invited by Donald Trump

Mallika Sherawat repeated one phrase across her posts: surreal. She placed it in the caption, then in hashtags. The event itself is a formal White House dinner marking the festive week. Mallika Sherawat posted the official invitation card showing the date and venue.

What’s next for Mallika Sherawat after Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video?

Mallika Sherawat’s last film was Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, released in 2024, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and led by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Her appearance in that cast came after a run of limited screen work. Before that, her mainstream Bollywood era was defined by Murder, Khwahish and Pyaar Ke Side Effects. She took US-based work including The Myth and Hiss. She has not announced a new programme or streaming release. No statement about 2025.

donald trumpinstagram postwhite house christmasmallika sherawat

