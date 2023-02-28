Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Making mistakes is a part of the journey: Sara Ali Khan

The actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like Murder Mubarak, Metro… Inn Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Gaslight among others.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sara Ali Khan is growing from strength to strength while winning millions of hearts on the way. The young actress has completed 5 years in the industry and her journey has been full of learning and unlearning, which she reveals at a recent conclave.

Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her last 5 years in the film industry. When asked by the interviewer about what she has earned, and lost and what else she wishes she could have achieved, she said, “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks.”

She further added, “Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think have to be an allowance for that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for a strong lineup with films like Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, Anurag Basu’s Metro… Inn Dino, a period film called Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight among others.

