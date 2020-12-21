Makers of Telugu film Seetimaarr unveil poster on Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has made her presence felt not only in Bollywood but Tamil and Telugu cinema also, turns a year older today on 21st December. To mark the occasion, the makers of her much-awaited upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr unveiled the character poster of the talented actress.

Made under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen, Seetimaarr is a sports action drama directed by Sampath Nandi. It stars Bhatia in the lead role of Jwala Reddy, who is the coach of a women’s kabaddi team.

In addition to Bhatia, the movie also has Telugu superstar Gopichand in the lead role. He also plays a hockey coach in the movie. Popular actress Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen in the role of a TV journalist. Seetimaarr is scheduled to release in 2021.







The upcoming film marks the third collaboration between director Sampath Nandi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The two have previously worked together on such projects as Racha (2012) and Bengal Tiger (2015). This will be the second collaboration for Sampath with Gopichand after Gautham Nanda (2017).

Last month, the team resumed production after a long hiatus due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Right after completing her remainder portion for Seetimaarr, Bhatia is expected to commence work on the Telugu remake of Andhadhun (2018), alongside Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. The actress reprises Tabu’s role in the upcoming remake.

Apart from Seetimaarr and the remake of Andhadhun, Tamannaah Bhatia has an impressive line-up of films set to release in 2021, including That Is Mahalakshmi, Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3: Fun and Frustration. The actress is also gearing up for her digital debut.







