Makers of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan release unseen working stills

By: Mohnish Singh







After raising the curtain on its teaser, the makers of Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited film Sulthan have now dropped some unseen working stills from the forthcoming film.

The teaser of Sulthan hit the internet on 1st February, 2021, and received thunderous response from the audience. Creating a frenzy on social media, the teaser has amassed over 7.4 million digital views on YouTube so far.

In the newly released pictures, we can see Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s sizzling chemistry. Sulthan is slated for its theatrical bow on 2nd April, 2021. Not only the audience but exhibitors and distributors are also expecting it to set the screen on fire and end the dry spell at the box-office.







Apart from the teaser, the makers also released the first single from the film recently. It has received great response from the audience. Everyone is now looking forward to the film’s trailer, which is expected to be out soon.

Aside from Sulthan, Karthi will also be seen in celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-talked-about film Ponniyin Selva. The magnum-opus, which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others on its ensemble cast, is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Rashmika Mandana, on the other hand, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She has just started shooting for her first Hindi film, titled Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun in Telugu action thriller film Pushpa.







Sulthan marks her debut in Tamil cinema. Made under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the upcoming film has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. It enters theatres on 2nd April, 2021.

