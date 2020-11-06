Makers of Antim in dilemma because of Salman Khan’s look

Murtuza Iqbal







Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together on the big screen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim. The movie is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, and Salman will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie.

According to a report in Mid-day, the team of the film has been brainstorming about Salman’s character in the film, and director Mahesh Manjrekar wants the actor to play a Maharashtrian cop. “However, Salman wants to play a Punjabi police officer. He believes it will lend pan-India appeal to the film. Over the past few days, Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character. It has finally been decided that the actor will conduct a look test this weekend, during which he will flaunt a Maharashtrian avatar and a north Indian get-up, and accordingly zero in on his final look,” a source stated.





View this post on Instagram Bigg Boss is here … #BiggBoss14 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 3, 2020 at 7:58am PDT





The shooting of the film is all set to kickstart on 15 November 2020. The source said, “The mahurat will happen at Mehboob Studios on Diwali, followed by a two-month schedule at ND Studios in Karjat. Salman will play a no-nonsense cop. Styled by Ashley Rebello and sister Alvira Agnihotri, the actor is likely to sport a French beard.”

Talking about the shoot, Manjrekar told the taboid, “We plan to start shoot in the next 15 days. Salman and Aayush will have never-seen-before looks in the movie.”







While we know that the film stars Salman and Aayush, the makers are yet to announce which actress will be seen as the female lead in the movie.





