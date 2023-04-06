Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Makers of Adipurush unveil new poster of Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2, 2022.

Adipurush Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers of Adipurush shared a new poster from the film. The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the image, we can see Devdatta sitting in a meditative pose.

In the backdrop, we glimpse the film’s lead actor Prabhas, who plays Raghav in Om Raut’s magnum opus.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “Ram ke bhakt aur ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

The teaser of Adipurush was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is made with a massive budget and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle.

However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, which was trolled on the internet for its VFX. The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay, and Ajay will tire them out’: Salman on competition from…
Entertainment
Siddharth Anand in talks to direct Shah Rukh and Salman in Tiger vs Pathaan
Entertainment
Salman Khan says content on streaming platforms should be censored
Entertainment
Naatu Naatu music composer MM Keeravaani receives Padma Shri
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023
Entertainment
RRR actor Jr NTR to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2
Entertainment
‘A few limps and slings apart…but striding on,’ says Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan and Ram Charan groove to Yentamma’s energetic beats
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur: People seem to like and appreciate the work
Entertainment
Ayan Mukerji announces release dates for Brahmastra 2 and 3
Entertainment
Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Ram Charan, Salman, Venkatesh shake a leg in new song from Kisi Ka…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW