Historic Mayfair mansion set to host glamorous new restaurant in 2026 as part of £1 billion Piccadilly Estate regeneration

Major Food Group to launch Major’s Grill at London’s Cambridge House

The Grade I-listed Palladian mansion has hosted royalty and political figures since 1756.

By Ashya RoseOct 18, 2025
Highlights

  • Major Food Group, the hospitality powerhouse behind CARBONE and over 50 restaurants worldwide, is bringing Major’s Grill to London’s Cambridge House.
  • The restaurant will occupy a Georgian ballroom dating back to 1878 within the Grade I-listed Palladian mansion at 94 Piccadilly.
  • Cambridge House, Auberge Collection, opens in 2026 as a 102-suite luxury hotel with the restaurant as its culinary centrepiece.

Global expansion move

New York's Major Food Group is bringing its signature theatrical dining style to London with the launch of Major's Grill, a glamorous new restaurant set to open at Cambridge House, Auberge Collection in 2026.

The announcement, made on October (15), marks a significant expansion for the hospitality group founded by Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick. Since 2011, the group has built a global empire of over 50 restaurants, bars and private clubs spanning 15 cities worldwide, including New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Dubai and Riyadh.

Major's Grill will be housed at 94 Piccadilly, the former Naval & Military 'In and Out' Club, as part of Reuben Brothers' £1 billion regeneration of 1.3 acres of the Piccadilly Estate. The restaurant will occupy a Georgian ballroom and courtyard dating back to 1878.

"It would be impossible to overstate what a privilege and dream come true it is for Mario, Rich, and me to have the opportunity to serve as the new culinary stewards of this storied London address," noted Jeff Zalaznick, co-founder of Major Food Group.

London luxury revival

Drawing inspiration from classic London grills and mid-century dining culture, the restaurant promises theatrical tableside service, an extensive martini programme with at least 10 variations, and a wine list featuring First Growth Bordeaux, Grand Cru Burgundy and rare cult vintages.

The Grade I-listed Palladian mansion has hosted royalty and political figures since 1756. It served as a proxy Downing Street for Prime Minister Lord Palmerston and later became home to the legendary Naval and Military Club from 1865 to 1999.

"This bold and original concept is exactly what we always envisioned for Cambridge House," said Jamie Reuben, principal at Reuben Brothers. "Together with Major Food Group and Auberge Collection, we're creating a destination inspired by The Grill, the iconic New York institution."

French designer Jean-Louis Deniot will oversee the restaurant's interior renewal. The partnership represents Auberge Collection's continued expansion into urban and European markets, with properties opening in Florence and Geneva earlier in 2025.
Major Food Group operates CARBONE locations in Hong Kong, Dubai, Doha and Riyadh, reflecting its global reach beyond North America. Cambridge House will feature 102 suites alongside Major's Grill, with additional amenities including bars, lounges, a subterranean club and a double-level spa.

