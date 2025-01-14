Skip to content
Maha Kumbh: Millions gather as ascetics take 'royal bath' on Makar Sankranti

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 14, 2025
Eastern Eye
MILLIONS of devotees, including ascetics with matted hair and holy ash smeared on their bodies, took a ritual dip in the rivers of Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti.

The ritual bathing, conducted at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, is believed to cleanse sins and grant salvation.

Thirteen Akharas of ascetics from different sects participated in the bathing ritual, a highlight of the Maha Kumbh Mela held every 12 years.

In a celestial coincidence, two major bathing rituals occurred on consecutive days, with Paush Purnima on Monday and Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Ashutosh Varshney, convenor of the Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank, highlighted the significance of this rare alignment.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is described as the largest human gathering in the world. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first to take the 'Amrit Snan' on this occasion, following a schedule set by the festival administration. Devotees chanted 'Har Har Mahadev,' 'Jai Shri Ram,' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' as they moved towards the freezing waters.

On Monday, the first major 'snan' of the festival took place on Paush Purnima, with an estimated 15 million people participating. The six-week-long Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw over 400 million attendees, with 150,000 tents set up across 4,000 hectares to accommodate the crowds.

Uttar Pradesh state chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated devotees on the occasion, describing the event as a reflection of eternal culture and faith. The event is also significant as it follows the recent consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, explained that terms like 'shahi snan' have been replaced with 'Amrit Snan' to reflect Sanskrit terminology. “When it comes to our Gods, we should make efforts to have names in Sanskrit,” he said, emphasising that the change is not intended to create divisions.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is described as the largest human gathering in the world. Security arrangements include 50,000 personnel to ensure the smooth functioning of the event. With a budget of £656 million, the festival is also expected to contribute an estimated £24.6–28.7 billion to the economy.

This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is considered even more auspicious by seers, who claim its celestial combinations occur only once every 144 years.

In past editions, the massive gathering has even been visible from space, showcasing the scale of this sacred event.

(With inputs from agencies)

tulip-siddiq-getty
Featured

Tulip Siddiq resigns amid Bangladesh graft probe

india-kho-kho
Sports

India beat Nepal in Kho Kho World Cup opener

reeves-starmer-getty

Starmer and Reeves host an investment roundtable discussion with the BlackRock CEO and members of the BlackRock executive board, inside 10 Downing Street in London, on November 21, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves to remain chancellor until next general election: Starmer

RACHEL REEVES will remain as chancellor until the next general election, prime minister Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s artificial intelligence action plan in east London, Starmer expressed support for Reeves’ approach to public spending, calling it “ruthless” and necessary to adhere to fiscal rules amid challenging economic conditions.

Starner-AI-Getty

Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer unveils plan to make country an AI 'superpower'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced plans to position the country as an artificial intelligence (AI) "superpower," focusing on pro-innovation regulation, access to public data for researchers, and the establishment of data centre zones.

Speaking at University College London on Monday, Starmer said AI would be central to his economic growth strategy.

Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

Kaldip Singh Lehal and Rajbinder Kaur (Photo: West Midlands Police)

Asian brother-sister duo jailed for charity fraud

A Birmingham-based brother and sister duo associated with the Sikh Youth UK group have been sentenced by a UK court after being found guilty of fraud offences relating to charitable donations.

Rajbinder Kaur, 55, was convicted for money laundering and six counts of theft amounting to £50,000 and one count under Section 60 of the UK’s Charities Act 2011, which covers knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information to the Charity Commission.

Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

A Hindu devotee smeared with ash dances during a religious procession ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj. (Photo by NIHARIKA KULKARNI/AFP via Getty Images)

Hindu pilgrims take the plunge ahead of Kumbh Mela

INDIAN farmer Govind Singh travelled for nearly two days by train to reach what he believes is the "land of the gods" -- just one among legions of Hindu pilgrims joining the largest gathering of humanity.

The millennia-old Kumbh Mela, a sacred show of religious piety and ritual bathing that opens Monday, is held at the site where the holy Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

uk-snow-getty

People drive their cars past a landscape covered in snow and along the Snake pass road, in the Peak district, northern England. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK records coldest January night in 15 years at -17.3 degrees Celsius

THE UK recorded its coldest January night in 15 years as temperatures dropped to -17.3 degrees Celsius in Altnaharra, Sutherland, by 9 pm on Friday.

This is the lowest January temperature since 2010, when Altnaharra hit -22.3 degrees Celsius on 8 January, The Guardian reported.

