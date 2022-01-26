Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Magistrates recruitment to focus on delivering more diversity

By: Pramod Thomas

EVERYONE from bricklayers to teachers is urged to apply for the biggest ever recruitment drive for magistrates to deliver more diversity, reported The Telegraph

The new £1m recruitment drive seeks to find more than 4,000 new justices of the peace to help tackle the vast backlog in criminal cases.

Officials want a wider range of applicants as critics claiming magistrates are not representative of wider society, the report added. 

According to the most recent statistics, only one per cent of magistrates is aged below 30, while 49 per cent are over 60.

Anyone who can dedicate a minimum of 13 days service a year and can display reason and sound judgment are eligle to apply.

Recently, the ministry of justice has revealed plans to double a magistrate’s sentencing powers, from six months to up to 12 months.

“Magistrates are the unsung heroes of the justice system and we want people from every part of society represented in their ranks,” justice secretary Dominic Raab was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“If you care about your community and want to give back, then I would strongly encourage you to apply to become a magistrate. There are few other opportunities that can make such a difference in people’s lives.

“Alongside our plans to double their sentencing powers from six months to a year, this recruitment drive will ensure magistrates can play an even greater role in restoring the swift justice the public deserve.”

Eastern Eye

