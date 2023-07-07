Madirakshi Mundle: Creating characters and finding new challenges

By: Asjad Nazir

TELEVISION star Madirakshi Mundle has shown off her acting talent with memorable performances in popular drama serials, ever since she made an impressive debut with Siya Ke Ram in 2015.

Playing key roles in shows like Jaat Ki Jugni, Karn Sangini, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi and Vighnaharta Ganesha has shown off her range as an actress.

Eastern Eye caught up with the fan’s favourite to discuss her journey, future hopes,and best advice she ever got.

You have played a variety of roles, but which has been the closest to your heart?

Yes, I have. My television debut as Sita in Siya Ke Ram (Star Plus) and Jugni in Jaat Ki Jugni (Sony Entertainment Television) are the roles closest to my heart. The former because it was a dream role to play someone we’ve all known from our epics, and the latter because it is a lot like I am as a person.

Which character has challenged you the most?

All mythological shows I’ve done playing various Goddesses have been challenging in different ways. The most important is the audience expectation because these are extremely well-known characters from the epics, whether it is Sita, Radha, Parvati, Draupadi or Laxmi. They have expectations and it is my job to deliver on mine, the channel, producer’s and ultimately the audience’s expectations.

Is finding good roles the biggest challenge you face as an actress?

Yes, that is true to a certain extent. You have to fit the role’s imagination in the mind of the makers. It has also happened that I could not pick up a role because I was already shooting full time for another. It all sometimes is too much of a coincidence.

Do you have a dream role?

I would love to play Sridevi on screen. Her comic timing and dramatic flair is the embodiment of sublime. It would be a privilege to work on a role that portrays her life at the movies.

Who would you like to work with?

Actually, it is about the kind of work I get to do and the impact on audiences. You don’t choose co-stars but of course, I am keen to work with all the good folks out there who are making so many good shows for TV, web, and the movies.

Tell us something about you not many people know?

Going by what my friends and family say, I am brilliant at imitating people in my friends and family circles. Some people may not even know that I am making mental notes of their behaviour to imitate to an audience that does not include them!

What is the best advice you ever got?

From Jackie Shroff! He gave me very sage advice to watch out for people who spin tall tales and keep my distance from them. This was when I was doing my first film down South and shared it casually over a voice note he had specially sent for the movie launch.

What do you enjoy watching from an audience’s perspective?

I like light fare and family drama, mostly Hindi. These days I am watching a lot of Rajesh Khanna classics, with all the leading ladies of the time.

Could you tell us about your acting master plan going forward?

(Laughs) Man proposes and God disposes. I’m looking for roles to perform and especially for family audiences. There are so few web shows that allow a family to watch together. Show runners, producers, and casting directors, if you are reading this, it isn’t that difficult to reach me for work.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

I wish I could learn to sing well. I am really in love with the idea of being able to sing and am mesmerised by the hold it has on listeners.

Why do you love being an actress?

All the public adulation that follows a role done well. Good work actually gives you satisfaction and an avenue to use your skills. Acting happened to me by accident and they do say destiny has plans, so I love all the fun there is to be had in being an actress.