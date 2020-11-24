Madhuri Dixit to reunite with Raja co-star Sanjay Kapoor after 23 years

By: Mohnish Singh







Evergreen Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is set to reunite with actor Sanjay Kapoor after a huge gap of 23 years. The duo first worked together on the action romantic drama Raja which was one of the most successful films of 1995, whose music is popular even today.

They followed it up with the 1997 romantic film Mohabbat, co-starring Akshaye Khanna. Now, 23 years later, Dixit and Kapoor have joined forces once again for an upcoming web-series, tentatively titled Actress.

Talking about the project, Madhuri Dixit told an Indian publication, “I have been shooting in Nashik since October 25 and will wrap up my portion by the first week of December. The show has an interesting premise. The year 2020 has been upsetting, but I have always been a positive person and I am happy to be back on the set.”







The project faced a setback when all shooting activities came to a grinding halt due to the sudden onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The team resumed shooting in October. Since then, they have created a bio-bubble for shooting in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Commenting on the unusual adaptations, Kapoor said, “Shooting for this show has been a strange experience because everybody is in masks and PPE suits”. He also confirmed that the production team monitors temperature and oxygen levels daily and that all were tested for Covid-19 before the shooting began again.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor is also excited about his upcoming production It’s My Life, which will soon premiere on Zee Cinema. “It was my first film as a producer, so it is close to my heart,” he concluded.







