Madhuri Dixit to reteam with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mujra in Heera Mandi

There is no denying the fact that Devdas (2002) is one of the best Hindi films that Indian cinema has produced. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in principal roles, the film still attracts a huge viewership upon its television premieres. Different people remember Devdas for different reasons. Some fell in love with the riveting performance from the entire cast, while others were in awe of its breathtakingly beautiful and elaborate song and dance pieces.

How can we forget the outstanding portrayal of Chandramukhi by none other than Madhuri Dixit in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial? The actress delivered one of her career-best performances in Devdas. And now, almost two decades after the release of the classic film, the news is coming in that Dixit is set to reunite with Bhansali. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Speculations are rife that Madhuri Dixit is in advanced talks with celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a mujra in his ambitious streaming project Heera Mandi set at Netflix.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he is planning for Netflix. It is being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he is planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add, “Madhuri has also shown her interest in the song. Bhansali feels nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can. They are in advanced talks. It will be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod.”

