Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Madeleine McCann case sees new search near Praia da Luz led by German police

Madeleine McCann’s case remains one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in modern British history

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz

The latest effort is expected to run for approximately three days

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A fresh police search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann is due to begin this week in Portugal, close to the location where she was last seen in 2007. The operation, requested by German police, is expected to take place in the area between Praia da Luz and a property where the main suspect, Christian Brückner, once lived.

Portuguese authorities have confirmed their cooperation with the search, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 4 June 2025. The preparation work may begin the day before. A Portuguese source said the new operation will involve land searches only and that the main objective is “to look for any signs of Madeleine’s body”.

This will be the first coordinated search in Portugal in more than two years, following a multi-agency operation in May 2023 at the Arade Dam near Silves — a location reportedly referred to by Brueckner as his "little paradise". That search, which involved Portuguese, German, and British officers, did not yield any new evidence.

The latest effort is expected to run for approximately three days, unless anything significant is discovered. The search site lies not far from Praia da Luz, the Algarve holiday resort where three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family.

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da LuzThe renewed focus on Brueckner comes after alleged new evidence was discovered at a disused box factory in GermanyGetty Images

Brueckner, 48, a convicted sex offender and the prime suspect in the investigation, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of a woman in the same region of Portugal. While German authorities have publicly named him as the suspect in the McCann case, he has not been charged with any crime relating to Madeleine’s disappearance. He denies any involvement.

The German authorities' urgency comes as Brückner is due for early release from prison in September 2025, following his acquittal in October 2023 on unrelated sexual offence charges. With the end of his sentence approaching, prosecutors are under increasing pressure to advance the investigation. He is reportedly no longer in solitary confinement and may soon be eligible for release.

There are also reports that Brueckner is under investigation for new offences involving prison guards, which could affect his release date. However, no formal charges related to Madeleine McCann have yet been brought against him.

The renewed focus on Brueckner comes after alleged new evidence was discovered at a disused box factory in Germany, where he previously worked. According to reports, investigators uncovered a collection of disturbing materials, including children's clothing, toys, small bikes, and more than 75 swimsuits believed to belong to young girls. Some of these items were allegedly found buried beneath the body of Brueckner’s pet dog, which was exhumed during the search.

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da LuzThe May 2023 search at the Arade Dam was the most recent, lasting several daysGetty Images

The discovery has led to fresh calls for prosecution, with investigators reportedly concerned about Brueckner walking free. A source told The Sun newspaper that German prosecutors are hoping UK police will intervene and take on a more active role in the case. “There are 20,000 pages of Madeleine evidence, and the Germans are ready to translate the lot,” the source said.

Previous search efforts in Portugal have also failed to uncover conclusive evidence. In June 2014, British police carried out digs in Praia da Luz using sniffer dogs trained to detect bodies and ground-penetrating radar, in line with the then-leading theory that Madeleine died during a break-in. No evidence was found.

A smaller operation in July 2020 saw Portuguese police and firefighters search three wells, again without success. The May 2023 search at the Arade Dam was the most recent, lasting several days, but yielded no significant developments.

The renewed search this week is significant not only due to its location but also the timing, as pressure mounts on authorities to act before Brueckner potentially regains his freedom.

German Police Launch New Madeleine McCann Search Near Praia da Luz3 year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her familyGetty Images

Madeleine McCann’s case remains one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in modern British history. She vanished from her family’s holiday apartment just days before her fourth birthday, sparking an international investigation that continues 18 years later.

The McCann family has not commented on the latest search operation, but in previous statements, they have expressed their ongoing hope for answers and closure.

christian brcknerconvicted sex offendercoordinated searchearly releasegerman policeinvestigationmadeleine mccannmccann familymissing british girlmultiagency operationpolice searchportugalpraia da luzuk police

Related News

Mount Etna eruption
Feature

7 facts about Mount Etna that explain why it’s erupting again

Lisa Nandy
UK

Lisa Nandy steps back from football regulator chair decision over donor ties

Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation
TV

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

Blasphemy Law Scrutiny Grows After Guilty Verdict in Quran Case
UK

Blasphemy laws debate reignited after man is convicted for burning Koran

More For You

Operation Blue Star

Devotees look at a model of the demolished Akal Takht Sahib, regarded as the supreme seat of the Sikh religious authority during Operation Blue Star in 1984 ahead of the operation's anniversary at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 3, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour faces Sikh ‘no platform’ warning on Golden Temple inquiry

BRITISH SIKHS are threatening to “no platform” Labour MPs because there has been no public inquiry into UK involvement in Operation Blue Star, the Indian Army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

The Guardian reported that over 450 gurdwaras, charities, associations and university societies have written to Keir Starmer, urging him to honour promises for an investigation or risk consequences for many Labour MPs’ re-election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”

Google

Kent's Indian restaurant faces licence loss over decade of illegal worker hires

Daniel Esson

A popular Indian restaurant in Kent could lose its licence after repeatedly employing illegal workers over a ten-year period and failing to pay penalties totalling £120,000, according to a Home Office report.

Badsha Indian Cuisine in Tenterden is accused of showing a “deliberate disregard for immigration law”, with the Home Office citing multiple breaches despite repeated warnings.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tragic Loss: Race Across the World’s Sam Gardiner Dies at 24

Sam had recently been working on the west coast of Scotland

Family Handout

Sam Gardiner, former 'Race Across the World' contestant, dies in crash aged 24

Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on the BBC travel series Race Across the World, has died following a car crash near Manchester. He was 24.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday night on the A34, when the vehicle Sam was driving left the road, rolled over, and landed on its side. He was the only occupant of the car. Sam was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hot Weather Ahead: UK Forecast Predicts Mini Heatwave This Summer

The Environment Agency has recently declared drought status for the north-west of England

iStock

UK weather forecast points to hot summer and possible mini heatwave

UK is facing a summer that is twice as likely to be hotter than average, according to the latest seasonal forecast from the Met Office. The long-range outlook for June, July and August suggests an increased risk of mini heatwaves, in line with a wider trend of warmer and sunnier seasons in recent years.

The three-month forecast, primarily used by government planners and businesses, points to a 2.3 times greater chance of above-average temperatures this summer compared to normal. It follows what has been the UK’s sunniest and driest spring in over a century, with 630 hours of sunshine recorded since March. This marks a continuation of climate trends that have seen the UK’s summers become increasingly hot, bright, and in some cases, volatile.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Ehthesham Haque

Ehthesham Haque becomes Sunderland’s first Asian and youngest mayor

Chris Binding

A NEW mayor has been elected at Sunderland City Council who will be the youngest ever councillor in the role and first mayor of Asian descent.

The new mayor and mayoress of Sunderland were officially sworn in at a meeting of full council last Wednesday (21) at City Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc