Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha is damn good in the interesting trailer

By Murtuza Iqbal







Politics is surely an interesting subject, but not many Hindi filmmakers like to explore the concept of politics on the big screen. In the past, there have been movies made around politics (Sarkar, Raajneeti, etc.), but they are very few.

Now, Subhash Kapoor is all set to get a political drama on the big screen titled Madam Chief Minister. The movie revolves around a Dalit girl who enters politics and becomes Chief Minister.

A few days ago, the makers had announced the release date of the film and today, the trailer of the movie has been unveiled. Richa took to Twitter to share the trailer.







She posted, “This revolution is only getting started! Get ready for my upcoming movie #MadamChiefMinister. Movie releasing on 22nd January. Trailer out now, tune in now – http://bit.ly/MCM-Trailer @saurabhshukla_s #ManavKaul @TSeries #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @subkapoor @KangraTalkies.”

The trailer of the film is interesting and keeps us engaged throughout those 3 minutes 9 seconds. The dialogues are the highlight of the trailer. In a scene, Richa mouths a dialogue, ‘Main kunwari ho, tez katari ho, par main tumhari ho’. The actress is damn good in the trailer and looks perfect for the part.

Madam Chief Minister also stars Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, and Akshay Oberoi, and all the three actors leave a mark in the trailer. The movie is slated to release on 22nd January 2021.







None of the new Bollywood films have done well at the box office in India till now. It will be interesting to see whether people will step into cinemas to watch Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister.






