Maahi: Musical son rise

The son of singer Shaan speaks about his career and future hopes.

Maahi

By: Asjad Nazir

THERE is a lot more to talented teenager Maahi than being the son of massively popular singer Shaan.

Having been connected to music from a young age, the 18-year-old has turned all that hard work into a newly launched music career that has got off to a flying start.

The naturally gifted singer has followed up his acclaimed debut single Sorry with recently released track Jaadugari.

He is also making waves on the live circuit, recently performing at the Cannes Film Festival, and is backed by the powerful Saregama record label.

Eastern Eye caught up with the fast rising young star to find out more about him and his future hopes.

What first inspired you to pursue music as a career?

Honestly, even though the passion extends to every part of this gig right now, the thing that attracted me to this line of work was the performing. What first made me realise I wanted to do this was the passion for the stage and to perform.

Did you feel the pressure of following in the giant footsteps of your famous father?

Not really, I don’t look at it as following directly in his footsteps but rather just walking a similar path. I believe the world already has the singer Shaan, and he’s irreplaceable. I’m not here to be the next Shaan – he’s already around killing it like always, I’m looking to pave my own path.

How would you describe the action-packed start to your career?

I would describe it as blessed. I’m just grateful to have the support from all the parties involved, and excited to keep the action and hopefully more music up.

How did you feel when your debut single Sorry became a success?

It meant the absolute world. For an artist, audience reaction means a whole lot. Seeing the response to Sorry was humbling and motivating for me to keep trying harder and keep practicing my skills.

How was your recent experience at the Cannes Film Festival like?

It was incredible. I was obviously nervous, but soon it felt more and more comfortable. I’m grateful and humbled to get such a prestigious stage so early in my career.

What inspired your new song Jaadugari?

Teenage love. The passion and butterflies that come with a high school or college romance is one of the best feelings in the world. Jaadugari was meant to capture that feeling. (Laughs) I’d be happy to have been able to get a glimpse of that at some point.

What kind of music and songs are you most drawn to?

Right now, I’m trying to be as versatile as possible with the music I am consuming. I’m obviously trying to keep up with my seniors and listening to tons of Indian pop, but also keeping myself well versed with music from other cultures.

What is the music master plan?

(Laughs) There is no real ‘master plan’, just a vision that involves making tonnes of music and performing on many more stages.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with some of the industries greats. I would love to be on a song with Arijit (Singh) sir. In addition to sir, I would also love to collaborate with some hip-hop icons like Badshah or Karan Aujla.

What is the best advice your father has given you?

Just to spread positivity, love, and happiness in the world.

What music dominates your own personal playlist?

It is mostly desi music. But from time to time, you’ll see a Justin Bieber hit.

Tell us something about you not many people know?

I love comic books. I was obsessed with Batman and Superman. Whenever I find some spare time, I’ll read a comic book from the old collection.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

It would be live performance. But I’m not sure there’s ever something like mastery in music, but if I could get close to it, I would want to master what I’m passionate about, which is performing live.

What inspires you as a singer?

Personal life, experiences, and most of all emotion.