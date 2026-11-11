Luke Littler admits he underestimated Netflix challengers before Fallon Sherrock's shock win

Highlights
- Luke Littler thought Netflix's Beat Luke Littler would feature mainly pub players.
- Fallon Sherrock defeated the teenager to win the £501,000 jackpot.
- Littler has spoken about his experience and hopes of growing darts through Netflix.
Luke Littler has revealed he expected a different experience when he signed up for Netflix's darts competition Beat Luke Littler, admitting he initially thought he would be competing against ordinary pub players.
The 19-year old world champion was surprised when the line up included several familiar faces from the sport, including Fallon Sherrock, who eventually ended his winning run and walked away with the £501,000 prize.
Speaking to the Press Association, Littler said: “Before I saw the line up, I thought it was just pub players. Whereas obviously when the line up came out, I probably knew just over half of them.”
How Fallon Sherrock pulled off the upset
The Netflix competition took place in Manchester on October 30, bringing together challengers hoping to beat Littler in a one leg game of 501.
Littler defeated 14 contestants before facing Sherrock, popularly known as the 'Queen of the Palace'. She produced a 15-dart finish to defeat the world number one and secure the £501,000 jackpot.
Sherrock earned her place through the qualifying process and public vote. Her participation sparked discussion among darts fans, with some questioning whether an experienced player should compete in a format aimed at giving challengers the chance to beat Littler.
What does Littler think about another Netflix show?
Despite losing the final showdown, Littler appeared to enjoy the experience and indicated that he would be open to doing another edition.
The teenager also spoke about his ambition to help make darts more popular with a wider audience.
“I want to grow darts as big as possible. I want to grow my profile as big as possible,” he said.
Sherrock's victory gave the competition an unexpected ending. Littler's comments have left the door open for another Netflix darts showdown.