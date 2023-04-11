Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Lucky Ali apologises to ‘Hindu brothers’ over ‘Brahman’ post

Lucky Ali is the son of the late celebrated Bollywood actor Mehmood.

Lucky Ali (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Indian singer Lucky Ali has issued an apology for his now-deleted Facebook post he had made on Sunday. In his Sunday post, the singer had said that the word “Brahman” is derived from the name “Abraham or Ibrahim”.

After many disagreed with his post, Ali clarified that he only intended to bring people from different sections closer to each other.

He also added that he will exercise greater discretion in his online posts and language, as he now realises that his words have caused significant distress to members of a community.

“Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that, I am deeply sorry. I Love you all,” his post read.

On Sunday, Ali had said that the term “Brahman” comes from the name “Abram,” which comes from the Biblical figure of Abraham or Ibrahim, who is considered the father of all nations.

“The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’… which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so why’s everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?” he had said.

