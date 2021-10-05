Website Logo
  Tuesday, October 05, 2021
INDIA

LPS Foundation in US distributes scholarships worth $100,000

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Leuva Patidar Samaj (LPS) in the US has distributed scholarships worth $100,000 for the 2021-2022 academic year in association with Jaydev & Purnima Foundation, a statement has said.

Brijesh Patel

The top achievers are Brijesh J Patel (Thomasville, North Carolina), Radha C Patel, (Goose Creek, South Carolina, Riken A Patel (Apopka, Florida), Dilan K Patel (Rome, Georgia, Evani N Patel (Kennesaw, Georgia) and Simran A Patel (Atlanta, Georgia).

The foundation had received over one hundred applications for the scholarship this year, the statement added.

“We congratulate all recipients of the awards for their hard work and dedication which helped them to receive this scholarship. We also thank our community donors as well as Jaydev and Purnima Patel for their kind donations,” said D V  Patel, chairman, LPS Foundation Inc.

Dilan K Patel

He also appealed to members to donate generously to the Foundation.

Established in 2000, the LPS of USA is an organization of a large number of Leuva Patidar people of predominantly Hindu faith originating from the Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Bharuch, and Valsad Districts who have settled in the US.

Evani Patel

The nonprofit organisation provides its’ Leuva community with a forum for meeting, facilitating and encouraging religious observance, sharing ideas, providing cultural programmes, and endeavouring toward community advancement.

 

 

Radha Patel

 

 

 

 

 

 

Riken A Patel

 

Simran Patel

