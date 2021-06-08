Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 08, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 351,309
Total Cases 28,996,473
Today's Fatalities 2,123
Today's Cases 86,498
HEADLINE STORY

Lowest rates of second jab recorded among Pakistani, Bangladeshi groups in England 

(Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

By: SwatiRana

NEARLY two in ten of over 70s from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds have not had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed. 

Statistics showed 17.6 per cent of over-70s from Pakistani background did not turn up for their second dose. For Bangladeshi groups, it was 17.3 per cent.  

Around 82.4 per cent of Pakistani-origin people aged 70 and over received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine by May 9 among those who received their first dose of vaccine by March 15.   

Whereas 82.7 per cent of Bangladeshi-origin people got vaccinated with the second dose of vaccines in England by May 9. 

First dose vaccination rates were lowest for two groups – black African and black Caribbean, the ONS said – but their second dose rates are slightly higher than those for people from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds, the data showed. 

Vaccination rates for second doses were categorised by religious affiliation in the ONS data. 

The lowest rates among people aged 70 and over were Muslims (84.7 per cent).  

Buddhist were 93.3 per cent, while the figures for people identifying as Jewish or Christian were 96.9 per cent and 96.2 per cent respectively. 

For those identifying as Hindu the rate was 95.4 per cent, and for Sikh it was 94.3 per cent. 

Among all people aged 70 and over in England who had received a first dose of the vaccine by March 15, 96 per cent are estimated to have received a second dose by May 9, the ONS found. This rate was marginally higher for men at 96.2 per cent than women at 95.8 per cent. 

Eight of the 10 councils where people were least likely to get a second dose were in London. 

Eastern Eye

