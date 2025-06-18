UK woman dies from rabies after Morocco dog exposure

A woman from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has died after contracting rabies following contact with a stray dog while on holiday in Morocco, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.
The agency stated that the woman became infected during her trip to the North African country. There is no documented evidence of rabies spreading between humans, so the wider public is not considered at risk.
Precautionary measures for close contacts
A UKHSA spokesperson said close contacts of the woman, including healthcare professionals involved in her care, are being assessed. Vaccinations are being offered where necessary as a precautionary measure.
Rabies: rare but deadly
Rabies causes a serious infection of the brain and nervous system in humans. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but the UKHSA emphasised that prompt post-exposure treatment is “very effective” in preventing the disease.
The virus is usually transmitted through bites, scratches, or saliva from an infected animal. Dr Katherine Russell from the UKHSA advised: “Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK. If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical advice without delay.”
Six UK-linked cases since 2000
According to the UKHSA, there have been six cases of human rabies in the UK linked to animal exposure abroad between 2000 and 2024. Rabies is most common in parts of Asia and Africa.
Travellers are advised to avoid contact with animals in affected countries and to consider vaccination before travel, especially when visiting areas where rabies is prevalent.