Love songs today often lack depth and end up becoming all about ‘trivial emotions’: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Love songs today often lack depth and end up becoming all about “trivial emotions”, says playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who believes music must not be limited to hook lines and catchy tunes.

This is where “Sukoon”, the first original music album by her mentor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fills in the space with the much-needed “human connection”.

Ghoshal, who made her film debut with Bhansali’s 2000 classic “Devdas”, said the nine-part album “Sukoon” — meaning peace — brings the listener a sense of calm.

“After a long time, something so pure like ‘Sukoon’ has come out. Every song of this album is special, intricate, detailed, deep. It covers the emotions of love so beautifully. Nowadays, when we talk about love songs we end up talking about trivial emotions.

“It’s more about hook lines and how catchy the tune is. Somewhere down the line we are forgetting that music is not just about having fun. Music can have a lot of depth which even the younger generation, who are growing up listening to music in whatever way they do, are missing out on,” the multiple award-winning singer told PTI in an interview.

Every song of “Sukoon”, including tracks sung by her such as “Qaraar” and “Tujhe Bhi Chand, has a different colour and philosophy, she said.

“‘Sukoon’ has given that sense of human connection, the depth that is missing in our lives. It makes you think and feel in different ways. From the time you fall in love, having your break-ups, having good times in life to hard times in life, it’s a bouquet of various emotions that a human being goes through,” added Ghoshal.

The singer, who has collaborated with Bhansali in six films including “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, said she is happy for the filmmaker for finally launching a full-fledged music album.

“He has finally done an album which is only about music. He is a phenomenal composer and we have worked on a lot of films. This project is very different in terms of how it sounds. It comes from his love for ‘ghazals’ and the kind of music he enjoys listening to.

“This format or genre of music which is not done much in his films, he is able to do in his original album. So I’m happy to be able to work on a project of this kind in today’s times when pure music is kind of missing,” she added.

It was an “absolute pleasure” working with Bhansali once again, said the 38-year-old singer.

“He is someone who I look up to as a mentor, as a person of genius skills. He is an extraordinary artist. To be able to work with him on multiple projects has been my privilege. I’ve learnt a lot from him.”

The relationship she shares with the filmmaker, known for lavishly mounted costume dramas, transcends the bond between a teacher and a student.

“He is the one who gave me ‘the big break’. I have learnt a lot under his mentorship. I was very young when I started working with him. My sensibilities about music have developed because of the work I have done with him.

“The way he listens to music, how he has pinpointed things to me about even the greats and legends… He has been a big influence in my life so to say professionally yes. I am extremely inspired by his way of work,” she added.

Unlike his perceived image of a taskmaster, Bhansali has a warm personality, said Ghoshal.

“His persona is very warm, unlike the image that people have that he is a taskmaster. He is not like that. He’s very passionate, loving, and has a great sense of humour. He is a fabulous person to hang around. We relate to the common love for food as well. He can be extremely fun. I’m privileged to have a friendship along with a professional relationship with him.”

The singer, who recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian languages in her career of over two decades, said it has been “an extremely fun” journey.

“When I look back, it feels like I have just started and I have been very fortunate to have worked with some extraordinary talent. People who are senior to me, composers, singers, lyricists, producers, directors, so I have taken and learned a lot of things from each of them and my experience of working with all of them has been very enriching.

“At the same time, I really look forward to working with the new generation of new entries of creators who are so fresh in their ideas and styles of music. There is a learning process in both ways. Music has been constantly evolving in the last so many years that 20 years have been actually quite a big journey. Lots of great collaborations have happened. Amazing world tours have happened, concerts, live experiences. I’m very fortunate. I think it’s just a start there is a lot to do,” she said.

Up next for Ghoshal are songs with music composers such as A R Rahman, Pritam, and many independent singles with new and veteran talent.

