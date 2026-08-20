​When losing interest is not always a bad thing​

The initiative brought together Jagadgurus, Mahamandaleshwars, Peethadhishwars, Akhada Mahants and spiritual leaders from Hindu, Jain and other traditions on a common platform alongside British political and civic leaders.

The entire engagement involving more than 25 saints was conceptualised by Sanjay Giri, CEO and Managing Director of Network 10, and Sanatan Dharma Bhushan H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Global Spiritual Leader of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK.

The programme was organised by Network 10 and International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK. The first three engagements in the wider programme were proudly hosted and led by Sachkhand Nanak Dham under the divine guidance of Huzur Sant Shri Trilochan Darshan Das Ji Maharaj, its spiritual successor, reinforcing the central theme of “Unity in Diversity with the Community.”

The celebrations also marked the Silver Jubilee of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK — 25 years of Sanatan seva, community service and work to promote peace, harmony and spiritual values in Britain.

All saints on stage Mahesh Liloriya

Sant Sansad becomes historic centrepiece

The spiritual journey reached its high point on August 14, when Byron Hall at Harrow Leisure Centre hosted the main Sant Sansad.

For the first time, leading saints representing different traditions and institutions came together in this format in London with parliamentarians, civic representatives and community leaders, creating a distinctive blend of spiritual authority and public life.

The central themes were world peace, harmony, Sanatan values, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and unity in diversity.

The gathering explored how India’s ancient spiritual and civilisational principles could offer a constructive message to a world facing conflict, polarisation and division.

The programme began with a grand traditional welcome and pujan of the saints by young girls and Siddhashram trustees.

A ceremonial lamp was lit in the presence of Padma Shri Bob Blackman CBE MP, Conservative MP for Harrow East; Cllr Marilyn Ashton, Deputy Leader of Harrow Council; Deputy Mayor of Harrow Cllr Mina Parmar; H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji; and Sanjay Giri.

Blackman, Ashton and Parmar addressed the gathering, while the saints offered their perspectives on spirituality, peace and humanity.

The event demonstrated what organisers described as a meeting of “Dharma Satta and Raj Satta” — spiritual leadership and democratic public leadership sharing a platform in pursuit of peace, social harmony and community cohesion.

It also reflected the increasingly important role of the British Indian community as a bridge between the United Kingdom and India, strengthening cultural, spiritual and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

‘Sanatan must connect humanity’

Addressing the gathering, Rajrajeshwar Guruji said the 25-year journey of Siddhashram had been built around seva, Sanatan values and connecting people.

He said his commitment was to continue strengthening Sanatan Dharma, bringing communities together and taking its universal values to future generations.

Guruji told the gathering that Sanatan Dharma should be understood as a force that connects rather than divides humanity, with peace, compassion, harmony and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at its heart.

The Sant Sansad, he said, should not end with one gathering in London but develop into a wider movement through which saints and spiritual institutions could work collectively for humanity.

SPECIAL MOMENT

Saints perform Pattabhishek of Rajrajeshwar Guruji

Pattabhishek of Rajrajeshwar Guruji Mahesh Liloriya

Rajrajeshwar Guruji Mahesh Liloriya

One of the most emotional moments of the Sant Sansad came when the assembled Jagadgurus, Mahamandaleshwars, Peethadhishwars, Akhada Mahants and revered saints performed a special Pattabhishek of H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji on stage.

One by one, the saints blessed Guruji, presenting him with flowers, garlands and ceremonial patta/khes in recognition of his spiritual and community service.

The saints congratulated Guruji and International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK on completing 25 years of service, particularly recognising his work to strengthen Sanatan Dharma outside India and promote peace, harmony and unity.

The collective Pattabhishek by so many spiritual leaders became an unforgettable moment of Siddhashram’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

NEW GLOBAL INITIATIVE

World Peace Organisation launched at Sant Sansad

A significant announcement at the Sant Sansad was the launch of a new World Peace Organisation, bringing spiritual leadership together on an international platform.

The proposed body will work with revered saints and spiritual leaders and is envisaged as a platform to support, safeguard and protect institutions established by members of the Sanatan community, while advancing peace, harmony, spiritual values and unity internationally.

H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji is expected to play a key role in the initiative, with revered saints associated with its wider mission.

A specially created large-format Hanuman Chalisa printed on cloth was also unveiled in the presence of the saints.

All saints with Rajrajeshwar Guruji Mahesh Liloriya

Public servants and community figures honoured

The Sant Sansad also recognised outstanding public and community service.

Cllr Marilyn Ashton was specially honoured by the World Book of Records in recognition of 25 years of public service, while Bob Blackman MP was honoured for his longstanding service and his strong parliamentary voice on matters concerning India, Hindus and the wider community.

Sanjay Giri received the Bharat Kirtiman Award for his support for saints, Sanatan Dharma and Bharat.

Members of the Home Office Immigration Enforcement team, including Emma Underwood, Manoj Kumar Lal and colleagues, were honoured by the saints for their public service. Community leaders and other public figures were also honoured.

Community and faith leaders were also recognised during the programme, while a cultural performance by Chital Vyas and her team added to the evening.

THE SPIRITUAL ASSEMBLY

Among the leading spiritual figures participating across the historic series were:

Jagadguru Swami Chakrapani Nand Giri Ji Maharaj, National President, Sant Mahasabha and Hindu Mahasabha; Pujya Shri Pandokhar Sarkar Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar, Pandokhar Dham, Datia, Madhya Pradesh; Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami Ji Maharaj, Founder and Head, International Sadguru Foundation and Peethadhishwar and Supreme Authority of Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa; and Shri Chinmayanand Bapu Ji, spiritual leader from Haridwar.

They were joined by Pujya Shri Devendra Brahmachari Ji, Jain saint; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Haridwar; Pujya S.P. Swami, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Gadhada; Mahant Shri Rishishwaranand Ji Maharaj, Head, Chetan Jyoti Ashram, Haridwar; Mahant Shri Bhupendra Giri Ji Maharaj, Rishikesh; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Umakantanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Juna Akhada, Haridwar and Shashwatam Foundation, Mauritius; and Shrimahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of the historic Shree Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Math Mandir, Ghaziabad, and President, Delhi Sant Mahamandal.

Other spiritual figures included Swami Niranjan Maharaj, Purusharth Ashram Sewa Trust, Haridwar; Mahant Shri Batuk Giri Ji Maharaj, Atal Ashram, Surat; Yogi Paramhansa Abhinav Ji; Shivpuri Ji Maharaj; Gurumata Brahmidevi Ji, Shree Datta Padmanabh Peeth, Goa; Sakhi Chandrakala Ji; Dhruvbhai Maharaj; Bhavna Puri Ji, Kali Temple, Melbourne, Australia; Vijay Baba, and Buddhist monks and other spiritual representatives.

Together, their presence reflected the central philosophy behind the initiative:

Different traditions. Different paths. One message for humanity.

FROM THE THAMES TO THE TRICOLOUR

Sunderkand on the Thames

Sunderkand on the Thames Mahesh Liloriya

Against the iconic backdrop of London, revered saints came together aboard a special cruise on the River Thames on August 11 for an unusual spiritual gathering titled ‘Santon Ke Sang Sunderkand’.

The two-hour programme saw the sacred Sunderkand Path recited while sailing through central London, accompanied by puja, prayers and blessings for world peace.

The sight of some of India’s leading saints travelling along the Thames while prayers from the Ramcharitmanas were recited created one of the most striking images of the week-long celebrations.

Sunderkand on the Thames Mahesh Liloriya

Conceived as a prayer for humanity rather than an event for one community alone, the gathering carried the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

It also symbolically brought India’s ancient spiritual traditions into the heart of one of the world’s most diverse global capitals.

Saints join India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations

Saints join India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations Mahesh Liloriya

The landmark programme concluded on August 15 with a special celebration of India’s 80th Independence Day at International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow.

In another unusual sight, Mahamandaleshwars, Peethadhishwars, Akhada Mahants and other revered saints stood alongside British political representatives and members of the diaspora as the Indian Tricolour was hoisted at the Siddhashram premises.

The ceremony was attended by Bob Blackman MP and Cllr Janet Mote, Harrow Council Cabinet Member for Community & Culture and former Mayor of Harrow, who represented the Mayor of Harrow.

Blackman, Mote and Rajrajeshwar Guruji addressed the gathering.

The flag-hoisting was followed by the National Anthem, patriotic songs, cultural performances and presentations celebrating India’s freedom and heritage.

Community leaders were symbolically honoured with Tricolour khes and caps, while the saints offered blessings for India’s peace, prosperity and progress.

The finale brought together the themes that had defined the entire series — spiritual heritage, service, patriotism, community cohesion and the growing relationship between Britain and India.

SILVER JUBILEE

Bhoomi Poojan marks next chapter for Siddhashram

The week of historic events followed a special Bhoomi Poojan on August 10 for International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK.

More than 20 revered saints participated in the ceremony, blessing the Centre as it marked its 25th anniversary and prepared for the next chapter of its spiritual and community journey.

The Bhoomi Poojan formed part of a wider programme celebrating a quarter-century of Siddhashram's work in Britain, from promoting Sanatan values and spirituality to community service, interfaith understanding and social harmony.

From the Bhoomi Poojan, to Sunderkand on the Thames, the historic Sant Sansad, and finally the Tricolour flying over Siddhashram on Independence Day, the week became a celebration not only of 25 years of one institution but of the growing confidence and contribution of Sanatan and British Indian communities in the UK.

At its heart was a message repeatedly echoed by the saints:

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.”