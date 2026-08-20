​When losing interest is not always a bad thing​

Highlights:
Have you noticed yourself quietly losing interest in things that once lit you up? The conversations, the gossip, the parties, the entertainment that used to feel so important, somehow just don’t engage or interest you the way they once did?
And if you’re anything like most people who come to me with this situation, a little worry may have crept in: Is something wrong with me? Am I becoming depressed? Disconnected?
But here’s the good news: what if this isn’t a sign that something has gone wrong, but one of the most beautiful signs that something is going right?
Here’s an image I love: imagine you’re walking along a beach with empty hands, so you begin picking up seashells and pretty rocks. They make you happy. But then you reach the end of the beach and notice someone pouring out a whole bucket of diamonds for anyone willing to hold them.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
In that moment, you don’t cling to your shells and rocks. You let them go not because someone forced you to, but because you’ve seen something of so much greater value, and now the shells and rocks are taking up precious space in your hands.
That’s what happens as we grow.
When we begin to taste real stillness, real presence and real joy, we naturally lose our attachment to the little distractions that used to fill our days. It’s not that we stop caring about our dharma, about justice, about clean air and clean water, or about love and service. Those actually grow stronger.
It’s the empty noise that quietly loses its hold on us.
When a change in interests feels confusing
I share this teaching because I’ve lived it, and I remember how confusing it can be.
Even the people around us may start asking, “What happened to you? You’ve changed. You’re not fun anymore.”
That can make us question ourselves. A change in what we enjoy can sometimes feel like disconnection, particularly when the things that once brought us excitement no longer have the same pull.
But changing priorities does not automatically mean that something is wrong.
Sometimes, it can simply mean that we are becoming more aware of what genuinely matters to us.
There is, however, a tender and important truth in how we hold that change, one that keeps us from falling into a subtle trap of our own.
The goal is not to withdraw from life or become indifferent to the world around us. If anything, genuine growth can deepen our connection with life. Our concern for justice, nature, love, service and the people around us can become stronger, while the need for constant stimulation becomes weaker.
I offer this teaching especially for anyone whose priorities are shifting in ways they don’t quite understand yet.
Sometimes, what feels like losing interest in life may actually be about losing interest in the things that no longer give life meaning.
(Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati is an American-born spiritual teacher, author and humanitarian who has lived in India for more than three decades. A disciple of Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, she is associated with Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh and is known for her work on spirituality, mental wellbeing, meditation, yoga and service.)