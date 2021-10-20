Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 20, 2021
INDIA

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati gets lifetime achievement award from president Biden

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati with her award (Photo: parmarth Niketan Ashram)

By: Shubham Ghosh

SPIRITUAL leader Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by US president Joe Biden for her lifelong commitment to volunteer service. The award has been given by the US president along with Americorps. The certificate that was awarded to her was signed by Biden.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, the secretary-general of Global Interfaith WASH Alliance and president of Divine Shakti Foundation and based in Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh in the state of Uttarakhand in north India, left for India 25 years ago from the US where she was born.

She reached India after graduating from Stanford University and while doing PhD and got involved in selfless service for children, women, survivors of natural disasters, environment, River Ganga and all water bodies and people of every race, religion, colour and creed.

She is a disciple of His Holiness Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, the president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and founder of many charitable foundations.

In August, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji’s bestselling memoir ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation’ was published by California-based Insight Editions and she shared in it the power of selfless service to heal and transform ourselves and our world.

