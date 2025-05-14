Skip to content
Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour 2025 to hit US, UK and Europe with star-studded line-up

Fans can catch Lorde live across the US, UK and Europe in an epic tour with exclusive opening acts.

Lorde

Lorde announces her highly anticipated Ultrasound World Tour 2025 across the US, UK and Europe

Pooja Pillai
May 14, 2025
Summer might belong to Lorde, but fall is shaping up to be just as thrilling. Fresh off the release of her new album Virgin in June, the New Zealand singer is taking her show on the road, hitting cities across the US, UK and Europe from September through December. If her surprise performance in Washington Square Park was any indication, fans are in for something special.

In a personal note to her fans, Lorde described her concerts as a shared experience: "Every show is about us—bodies and machines creating something bigger together. Twelve years of making music just for us. This time, I’ve stripped things back to give us more space. I think Ultrasound could be our best work yet."

LordeLorde promises a unique collaboration between artist and audience on her Ultrasound World TourGetty Images


Fans attending the tour will be treated to performances from some stellar opening acts, including Blood Orange, The Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou, making this tour an even more exciting experience.

Ticket sales for Lorde’s tour will begin soon, with presale starting on May 14 at 10 A.M. local time, followed by general sales on May 16 at 10 A.M. local time. If you want to ensure a spot at her concert, it’s advisable to sign up for the presale now through her official website.

LordeGet ready to hear Lorde's new album Virgin live as she takes her show on the road this fallGetty Images


While ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, estimates suggest that prices will range from $49 to $183 in the US and £47.90 to £126.25 in the UK. Depending on your location and seat choice, the prices may vary.

Lorde's North American leg kicks off in Austin, Texas, on September 17 and continues through major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. The European and UK dates will follow, starting on November 9 in Luxembourg and wrapping up on December 9 in Stockholm, Sweden. Fans can expect a mix of intimate venues and larger arenas, giving everyone a chance to experience Lorde’s magic live.

LordePresale tickets for Lorde's Ultrasound World Tour are now available for fans eager to secure their spotGetty Images


For those looking to grab tickets, be sure to check her website and venues for presale access and keep an eye on specific sales times in your area.

