Website Logo
  • Monday, February 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Lord Swraj Paul inaugurates hall in wife’s memory at London’s Indian Gymkhana Club

Lady Aruna and Lord Swraj Paul

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

British Indian industrialist Lord Swraj Paul inaugurated a hall in memory of his late wife, Aruna, at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

The opening of the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Hall multisport venue in west London took place at a special event attended by British parliamentarians and diplomats last Saturday, which also marked the 92nd birthday of Lord Paul.

Lady Aruna passed away at her home in London in May last year, aged 86.

“This hall is a tribute to my wonderful wife whom I miss very much; we never had an argument during our 65 years of marriage,” said Lord Paul.

He also announced plans to name a building at the University of Wolverhampton, where he is Chancellor, after his late wife.

Lord Paul founded the Caparo Group of industries, with operations in the US, India, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I have a great love for India, where I was born in Jalandhar (Punjab). So, India is in my heart, America is in my heart and Britain is a country I love,” the peer said.

He spoke about setting up a nursing college and hospital in Varanasi, north India,following discussions with prime minister Narendra Modi, who represents the holy city in parliament.

Among guests at the memorial event included Lord Tariq Ahmad, the foreign office minister in charge of south Asia, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and his wife Sangeeta and Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem.

The Indian Gymkhana Club dates to 1916 and has a history of the most prominent cricketers and hockey players from the Indian subcontinent having played on the grounds, among them Vijay Merchant, Vijay Hazare, the Nawab of Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

Lord Paul has been closely associated with the club as a past president in the 1980s and also has a hall in memory of his late daughter, Ambika Paul, within the grounds.

With the opening of the new memorial hall, the club management said they are working towards creating a centre of excellence for sports, culture and healthy living.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Salman Rushdie strongly criticises rewrites of Roald Dahl’s books as ‘absurd censorship’
UK
Ex-manager wins unfair dismissal case against Kuwati businesswoman who called him ‘Pakistani crook’
News
Modi hails India’s relief work in quake-hit Turkey, says country bolstered its ‘selfless’ identity
News
German chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on February 25, to meet PM Modi
News
Chef Asma Khan: ‘There’s a lot of bias among investors with the way they see…
INDIA
Broken wires, faulty renovation caused deadly Gujarat bridge collapse: Probe
UK
Sadiq Khan announces scheme to give every London primary pupil free school meal…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Taliban warn of more attacks against police after Karachi raid
News
Humza Yousaf to run for Scotland’s leadership
UK
TV critical of Iran moving studios from London to US after threats
UK
Local to global: Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week
News
India says Soros ‘dangerous’, debate needed on democracy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW