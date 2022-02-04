Lord Ahmed jailed for five years for paedophilic offences

Lord Nazir Ahmed (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FORMER Labour politician Lord Ahmed has been jailed for five years and six months for serious paedophilic offences committed as a teenager.



In January, Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty of attempting to rape girl and sexually abusing a boy in Rotherham in the 1970s.



Lord Ahmed, 64, was aged about 16 years when he abused the children about five years younger than him.



His victims were present in the courtroom when the verdict was pronounced on Friday (4).



Justice Lavender said, “Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them..”



“Their statements express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected their lives in so many different and damaging ways,” the judge said.



The woman who survived his rape attempts described how his actions traumatised her young mind.



“An overwhelming feeling of shame remained with me throughout my childhood and early adult years. It was a burden I was made to carry, and it silenced me for many years. It is now time for me to pass that burden to him – the paedophile who I know feels no personal shame,” she said.



His male victim welcomed the judgement and called for stripping Lord Ahmed of his title.



In November 2020, Lord Ahmed averted a possible expulsion from the House of Lords by resigning after a conduct committee concluded that he sexually assaulted a woman who asked him for help.



His two siblings – Mohammed Farouq, 71, and Mohammed Tariq, 66 – were also charged with indecent assault on the same boy that Ahmed abused, but were deemed unfit to stand trial, Mail Online reported.