Website Logo
  • Monday, June 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Londoner jailed for glorifying terrorism on online platforms

Mohammad Khan was arrested in 2021 after a video produced by a terror group was shared on his Twitter handle

Mohammad Khan (Image credit: Met Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A LONDONER has been jailed for four years for glorifying terrorism on online platforms.

Mohammad Zubair Khan pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism offences at the Old Bailey after initially denying any wrongdoing.

He came under the lens of Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) officers in June 2021 after a video produced by a proscribed terrorist organisation had been posted on a Twitter handle linked to him.

Khan, 22, was arrested under the Terrorism Act as investigators also discovered that he had downloaded extremist material – Islamist terrorism propaganda videos, featuring Daesh fighters and depicting extreme violence – and shared them on messaging apps.

He was also found to have praised the activities of terrorist groups abroad.

In November last year, Khan was charged with eight counts of dissemination of terrorist material and he pleaded guilty just before the trial was slated to begin. His sentencing took place on Friday (9).

Scotland Yard has urged people to be alert about online radicalisation attempts by extremist groups.

Its Counter Terrorism Command leader Dominic Murphy said terrorist groups like Daesh produced online content in their bid to radicalise and recruit vulnerable people and encourage them to commit terrorist acts.

He called on members of the public to report to the force via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism if they came across any extremist content online.

“We will investigate where appropriate, and act to get this dangerous propaganda taken down,” Murphy said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian flight braves adverse weather, returns safely after entering Pakistan airspace
News
India, Pakistan brace for cyclone Biparjoy
News
UK should shift its focus away from ‘white guilt’: Tony Sewell
News
Tarini Malik selected as Shane Akeroyd Associate Curator for La Biennale Arte 2024
News
Sunak hits back at Johnson over honours for allies
News
Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s controversial former prime minister, dies at 86
US
‘Help me, mom, help me!’: The AI voice that tried to scam US…
News
27 killed as winds and heavy rains ravage northwest Pakistan
UK
Rochdale council concealed sexual harassment complaint against mayor: Report
News
Priti Patel made dame as Johnson’s honours list includes aides
News
Boris Johnson’s shock exit reverberates through Tory party
News
US lawyer apologises for creating fake cases using ChatGPT
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW