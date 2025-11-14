London rapper Ronn pushes Telugu rap global with first Afro-infused track Purple

London’s Telugu rap scene has found its loudest voice. Rapper and songwriter Ronn is pushing boundaries with Purple, the first-ever Telugu Afro Rap track, created alongside powerhouse British singer Saloni. The track blends Afrobeat bounce with Telugu lyricism and hip-hop flow, translating emotion into colour — calm, ambition, and gratitude woven into one hypnotic soundscape.

Raised in Hyderabad and now based in London, Ronn has built his own lane — from being the first Telugu rapper to collaborate with Def Jam India, to performing at major UK festivals like Boardmasters and The Great Escape. His single Why Would I made waves on Spotify’s Viral Songs India chart, while his label The Clique Records champions new South Asian talent, proudly repping Telugu identity on a global stage.

With Purple, Ronn and Saloni are showing the world how far regional sounds can travel — and how good they can feel when they do. It’s more than a song; it’s a statement of identity, unity, and evolution, where East London energy meets South Indian soul.

Full of vision, passion, and purpose, Ronn is setting a new tone for Telugu hip-hop worldwide — and he’s doing it in his own colour. He spoke to Eastern Eye about his journey, roots, and why the future of Telugu rap is just getting started.

What first connected you to hip hop?

What first connected me to hip-hop was the freedom to experiment and be raw. Back in Hyderabad, no one was telling our kind of stories, our slang, our lifestyle, our language. I started rapping to express what life felt like growing up there. I listened to Juice WRLD and later Indian acts, but I always felt there was space for something in Telugu that carried that same energy.

What’s the journey been like from Hyderabad to performing at UK festivals like Boardmasters and The Great Escape?

It’s been surreal. Coming from Hyderabad to performing on those UK stages felt like the world finally opened up to my sound. When you’re making music in a regional language, you don’t expect people from another country to vibe with it, but they do, and that’s the most beautiful part. It proved that energy and emotion are universal.

You’re the first Telugu rapper to collaborate with Def Jam India — that’s huge. What did that partnership mean for you?

That moment meant everything. Growing up, I saw Def Jam as the home of legends - Jay-Z, Kanye, and to represent my music and culture under that same name felt unreal. More than personal success, it felt like a door opening for every Telugu rapper coming up next.

Tell us about Purple. How did this collaboration with Saloni come together?

Purple started as a vibe. I had this beat that had bounce but also some depth to it. When I sent it to Saloni, she instantly connected with the energy. It was her first-ever collab with a Telugu artist, and it just clicked naturally.

This is the first Telugu Afro Rap song ever made — what inspired you to blend these genres?

Back in Hyderabad, I went to a lot of sundowners where crowd were vibing to Afro House. That energy stuck with me. I wanted to fuse that with rap, something people could dance to that still felt rooted in who I am. Telugu Afro Rap hadn’t been done before, so I did it to show that Telugu can sound global without losing its identity.

What was the creative chemistry like between you and Saloni in the studio?

It was really natural. She brings smooth, melodic vibes, and I bring grit and rhythm, two different worlds that worked perfectly together. We didn’t overthink it; it was just about feeling the music and reacting to it.

How did you balance your distinct Telugu rap style with Saloni’s melodic sound?

I kept my verses raw but rhythmic enough to match her tone. The instrumental was built to bridge both our styles, something that carried the bounce and the soul equally.

You’re breaking ground by bringing Telugu language and culture into global hip-hop spaces. What do you hope international audiences take away from your music?

I want people to realise music isn’t limited by language. Even if you don’t understand the words, you can feel the rhythm and emotion. I want the world to see that Telugu can sound just as global and cool as any other language.

Do you feel any pressure or responsibility as one of the few artists representing Telugu rap internationally?

Definitely, but I see it more as purpose than pressure. I know what I do will open doors for others. It’s not just about hits, it’s about building a foundation, so the next generation of Telugu rappers don’t have to fight as hard to be seen or respected.

How do you see the future of regional Indian hip-hop — especially Telugu rap — evolving in the global music landscape?

It’s already happening. Streaming and social media are taking regional artists global. Telugu rap has a unique sound - raw, rhythmic, and emotional. With major labels like Universal supporting the scene, it’s clear it’s not something to look down on anymore. It’s a market that’s ready to go global.

You’ve mentioned ‘finding calm in the chaos’ — do you think that’s also reflected in how you make music?

Yeah, 100 per cent. My life and music both have chaos - deadlines, expectations, pressure, but when I’m in the studio, that’s my calm. That’s when everything else fades away and the real music comes out.

What can fans expect from you next?

Right now, I’m focused on expanding my label, The Clique Records, to platform new Telugu artists and sounds. I’ve got some collaborations lined up exploring different genres, but everything will have that Telugu twist.

If you could collaborate with any global artist, who would it be?

Central Cee. A lot of people have called me the ‘Telugu Central Cee’ on my recent reels, which means a lot. His storytelling and global drill approach inspire me. A collaboration with him would validate that connection and certify this sound on an international level.

What continues to inspire you as an artist today?

My roots. Every time I go back to Hyderabad or hear Telugu abroad, it reminds me why I started - to make my language travel. If even one kid who raps in Telugu feels seen because of what I’m doing, that’s what keeps me going.

